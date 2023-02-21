Wednesday
• Eagles Aerie 4299, lunch 11-2 p.m. or until gone. 4:30 p.m. charity dinner. Info: call: 928-855-1234.
• American Legion Post 81, Ace of Hearts, Rib Dinner 4 – 6 p.m. or until gone. Open to members and immediate family plus 2 guests per card.
• Columbian Hall Bingo, doors open at 11 a.m., game starts at 1 p.m.
• Elks Lodge: Lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Dinner, Ribs, 4-8 p.m. Live music at 7 p.m. For full menus go to www.elks2399.com.
• Loyal Order of the Moose, 3279 Maricopa Ave, Dinner, 5 to 6:30 p.m. or until gone. Call 928-855-0290 Info:.
• Desert Singles, Meets at Elk’s Club at 3 p.m., 55+, Info: call Ken at 928-855-7874.
• Mohave County Senior Center, 450 South Acoma Blvd, Exercise Class, 8:30 a.m., Ping-Pong, 9:30 a.m., Pinochle, 12:30 p.m., Laughing Yoga 12:30 p.m., Billiards, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Duplicate Bridge Club, 1 p.m. at the Mohave County Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd. Info: Willis Norton, 208-241-7212.
• DAV Service Officer for claims assistance. 9:30 a.m. to noon. 2001 College Drive, 928-855-0356.
• VFW Post 9401, Lunch 11-2 p.m., Pool 8-ball 11 a.m, Guests Welcome. Info: 928-855-5374.
• AARP Smart Driver course, Mohave County Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd. Second Wednesday of each month. Next class is March 8, 7:45 – 12 p.m. Register by calling 928-453-0715. $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members. All drivers are welcome.
• Colomonde Women’s Barbershop Chorus rehearsal, 1 p.m. Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, Choir Room. 2170 Havasupai Blvd. For more info: 928-208-8419.
• Stroke Support Group meeting, 11 a.m., First Wednesday of every month, Havasu Community Health Foundation, 2126 N. McCulloch Blvd, Unit 5, call 928-453-8190 for details.
• General Cancer Support Group meeting, 2:30 p.m. First Wednesday of every month, 2126 N. McCulloch Blvd, Unit 5. Call 928-453-8190 for details.
• Bosom Buddies Support Group meeting, 4 p.m., First Wednesday of every month, Havasu Community Health Foundation, 2126 N. McCulloch Blvd. Unit 5. Call 928-453-8190 for details.
• Multiple Sclerosis Support Group meeting, 5:30 p.m. Fourth Wednesday of every month. Havasu Community Health Foundation, 2126 N. McCulloch Blvd. Unit 16. Call 928-453-8190 for details.
Thursday
• VFW Post 9401, Lunch 11-2 p.m. Guests Welcome. Info: call: 928-855-5374.
• American Legion Post 81, lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Legion Golf, Wii bowling 4 – 7 p.m. For info: 928-855-2552.
• Eagles Aerie 4299, lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m., or until gone. 4:30 p.m. line dancing and All-You-Can-Eat Spaghetti. 6 p.m. Live music with Steve Wayman. Info: call: 928-855-1234.
• Our Lady of the Lake Community Soup Kitchen, 1975 Daytona Drive. Dinner 4 to 5:30 p.m.
• DAV Service Officer for claims assistance. 9:30 to noon. 2001 College Drive, 928-855-0356
• Kiwanis Club of Lake Havasu City, Lunch Meeting, noon to 1 p.m. Makai Cafe, 1425 N. McCulloch Blvd.
• Elks Lodge: Lunch 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Dinner 4 – 8 p.m., Bingo at 6 p.m. Open to the public. Karaoke at 6 p.m. For full menus go to elks2399.com.
• Mohave County Senior Center, 450 South Acoma Blvd., Party Bridge, 12:30 p.m., Arts and Crafts, 8:30 a.m., Music Jam Session, 9 a.m., Bunco 12:30 p.m., Billiards, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Bridge lessons at 1 p.m. beginning Feb. 2. Mohave County Senior Center, 450 South Acoma Blvd.,Two hour sessions followed up with a one hour supervised game online, the following Tuesday afternoon. Six weeks. 12 sessions. $45. If interested, contact rvplouffe@mcsnet.ca.
• Tops, Meets at Christ Chapel on Chemehuevi Blvd and Saratoga. Weigh-in 3:30 p.m. and meeting at 4 p.m.
• Al-Anon meeting 5:30 p.m. 75 Capri Lane, unit #B, Lake Havasu City. This is a support group for families and friends dealing with the effects of alcoholism.
• London Bridge Toastmasters speaking club. Meetings begin at 6:15 for one hour. Mohave Community College, 1977 West Acoma Blvd., Room 800. Improve your public speaking skills in a non-threatening environment. Info: contact Evangeline at 928-412-4737.
• Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 6 p.m. Every 3rd Thursday bring your own food and drink to the Friendship Café, a place to come together. Those interested in performing may call 928-855-2299.
• Heart and Lung Support Group. 4 – 5 p.m. HRMC Learning Center, 1785 McCulloch Drive. Call to register at 928-854-0044. Ext 7548. Thursday, Feb. 2, Topic: Your Heart Cardiologist F. Atassi, MD, will discuss heart health and will be available to answer questions. Our award winning chef will be demonstrating how to prepare healthy super bowl snacks to sample!
• Bill Williams River National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) Weekly Tours every Thursday. Dec. 1 through April 27, 2023. 9 – 11 a.m. (weather permitting) Bill Williams River Refuge Visitor Center, 60911 Highway 95, Parker AZ. Tour starts outside the Visitor Center, then goes to the Peninsula Trail and Delta Trail. See and learn about the Refuge’s habitat types and the communities who rely on them. Bring sturdy shoes or boots, water, binoculars, sunscreen and hat. For more info: Jessica Samuelson, 928-667-4144 or lakehavasurefuges@fws.gov.
• London Bridge amateur Radio Association LBARA, Meets 3rd Thursday of every month, 6:30 p.m. social time, meeting begins 7 p.m. Yacht Club, 631, London Bridge Rd. All are welcome to attend. Observe, learn, and meet your ham radio neighbors.
• Friday
• American Legion Post 81, Taco lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. AUX 50/50. Fish Fry, 4 – 6 p.m.. Open to members and immediate family plus 2 two guests per card.
• VFW Post 9401 Lunch 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Pool 9-ball at 11 a.m., Dinner, 4-7 p.m. Karaoke 6 p.m. Guests welcome. Info: 928-855-5374.
• TOPS-Take Weight Off Sensibly meets every Friday Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 8-10 a.m.
• Elks Lodge: Lunch 11– 2 p.m. Music 7 p.m. , Dinner from 4 - 8 p.m. to include prime rib and fish special. For full menus go to elks2399.com.
• Loyal Order of the Moose, 3279 Maricopa Ave, Dinner, Fish and Shrimp, 5 to 6:30 p.m. or until gone. Info: 928-855-0290.
• Mohave County Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd., Exercise Class, 8:30 a.m., Ping-Pong, 9:30 a.m., Pinochle, 12:30 p.m., Mexican Train, 12:30 p.m., Billiards, 8 to 3:30 p.m.
• Duplicate Bridge Club 1 p.m. at the Mohave County Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd. Info: call Willis Norton 208-241-7212.
• Al-Anon meeting. 10 a.m. 75 Capri Lane, unit #B, Lake Havasu City. This is a support group for families and friends dealing with the effects of alcoholism.
• Lamb of God Lutheran Church Bible study. Masters Men meet every Friday morning from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Order from the menu and study from the Bible. All are welcome. Contact Deacon Dennis at 928-486-2721.
• Eagles Aerie 4299, Lunch 11-2p.m or until gone, 4 – 7 p.m. Fish Fry. 6 p.m. Live music with Marlene Arden and Phil Conti. Call 928-855-1234.
• Parkinson’s Support Group meeting 2 p.m. First Friday of every month, Havasu Community Health Foundation, 2126 N. McCulloch Blvd. Unit 5. Call 928-453-8190.
Saturday
• Lake Havasu City Writers Group meets on the 1st and 3rd Saturday of the month at 1 p.m. Call Karen 928-486-0027 for the meeting location. Visitors welcome.
• Desert Singles bowls at 4 p.m. 55+ Info: Call Ken at 928-855-7874.
• Our Lady of the Lake Community Soup Kitchen, 1975 Daytona Drive. Take out 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
• Elks Lodge: Hot dogs and fries, 11 – 2 p.m. Dinner 4 – 8 p.m. Music at 7 p.m. full menus go to elks2399.com.
• American Legion Post 81, Lunch 11-2. Breaded Fish Filet Sandwich or Spicy Chicken Sandwich.
• VFW Post 9401, January 21, Bunco, 11 a.m., $10. Info: 928-855-5374.
• TOPS: Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets every Saturday morning at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Parish Hall, 2170 Havasupi Blvd. Weigh ins at 8:15 – 8:40 a.m.
• Poetry Guild: noon to 2p.m., every fourth Saturday of the month. Mohave County Library, 1770 McCulloch Blvd., Room A. Notebooks will be provided. Free, public invited.
• Havasu Writers: 2 - 4 p.m. every second Saturday of the month. Mohave County Library, 1770 McCulloch Blvd., Room A. Notebooks will be provided. Free, public invited.
• Al-Anon meeting. 10 a.m. 2041 Swanson Drive, rear upstairs room, Lake Havasu City. This is a support group for families and friends dealing with the effects of alcoholism.
• Lake Havasu City Library, LEGO League, 9 -11 a.m. first Saturday of each month. Use your imagination to create with building blocks. This program is for all ages. Info: contact Bryan Freiberg at 928-453-0718.
• Eagles Aerie 4299, 11 – p.m. Lunch Meat Raffle and Auction. 4:30 Dinner, 6 p.m. Live music.
• DAR Daughters of the American Revolution. Meets at 10:30, the 3rd Wednesday of every month at Covenent Church. 271 South Lake Havasu Blvd. January 21, The Orphan Train Movement by Lori Vicker. For more info: 509-398-1833.
Sunday
• American Legion Post 81, Breakfast 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. SAL Meat raffle 2-5 p.m.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 9401, Breakfast 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
• VFW Post 9401. Breakfast 8 – 11:00 a.m. Guests welcome. Info: 928-855-5374.
• Havasu Cars N Coffee. First and Third Sunday of every month between 7 – 9 a.m. New location is Rotary Park parking lot, next to the ball fields, behind the new hotel. All classic, special interest, antique and muscle cars welcome.
