Friday
American Legion Post 81, Tacos 11 a.m.-1 p.m, dinner 5 - 7 p.m., Music 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
VFW Lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 9 ball at 11 a.m., dinner, 4-7 p.m., Karaoke 7 p.m. to close. 928-855-5374.
TOPS-Take Weight Off Sensibly meets every Friday Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 8-10 a.m.
Elks Lodge: Lunch 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Dinner, 4 – 8 p.m. Live Music, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. 50/50 7 p.m.
Loyal Order of the Moose, 3279 Maricopa Ave, Dinner, Fish and Shrimp, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. or until gone. Info: 928-855-0290.
Mohave County Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd., Exercise Class, 8:30 a.m., Ping-Pong, 9:30 a.m., Pinochle, 12:30 p.m., Mexican Train, 12:30 p.m., Billiards, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m
Duplicate Bridge Club 1 p.m. at the Mohave County Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd. For more information, call Willis Norton 208-241-7212.
Al-Anon meeting. 10 a.m. 75 Capri Lane, unit #B, Lake Havasu City. This is a support group for families and friends dealing with the effects of alcoholism.
Saturday
Lake Havasu City Writers Group meets on the 1st and 3rd Saturday of the month at 1 p.m. Call Karen 928-486-0027 for the meeting location. Visitors welcome.
Desert Singles bowls at 4 p.m. 55+ Info: Call Ken at 928-855-7874.
Our Lady of the Lake Community Soup Kitchen, 1975 Daytona Drive. Take out 9 to 11 a.m.
Elks Lodge: Dinner 4 – 8 p.m., Live Music at 6:30 p.m.
American Legion Post 81, Music 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. First Saturday of every month prime rib.
VFW Post 81, Bunco 11 a.m. tickets are $10 including lunch. For more information call 928-855-5374.
3983 London Bridge Road. For more information, call Anita at 928-764-1414
TOPS: Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets every Saturday morning at the Quality Inn, Cholla Room, 8 a.m.
AL-ANON meeting. 10 a.m. 2041 Swanson Drive, rear upstairs room, Lake Havasu City. This is a support group for families and friends dealing with the effects of alcoholism.
Sunday
American Legion Post 81, Breakfast 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 9401, Breakfast 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Columbian Hall Bingo, doors open at 3 p.m. game begins at 6 p.m.
