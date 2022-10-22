Sunday
• American Legion Post 81, Breakfast 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. SAL Meat raffle 2-5 p.m.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 9401, Breakfast 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
• VFW Post 9401. Breakfast 8 – 11:30 a.m. Guests welcome. Info: 928-855-5374.
MONDAY
• American Legion Post 81, lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 928-855-2552. Info: call: 928-855-2552.
• Eagles Aerie 4299, Pizza lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m., or until gone
• Elks Lodge: Hot dogs and fries from 11 -2 p.m. Dinner, pasta night, 4-7 p.m., Dancers, 7 p.m.
• Loyal Order of the Moose, 3279 Maricopa Ave, 11 a.m. tacos until gone. Info: 928-855-0290.
• Mohave County Senior Center, 450 South Acoma Blvd, Exercise Class, 8:30 a.m., Ping-Pong, 9:30 a.m., Billiards, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Duplicate Bridge Club 1 p.m. For Bridge call Willis Norton 208-241-7212.
• Colomonde Women’s Barbershop Chorus rehearsal, 1 p.m. Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 2170 Havasupai Blvd., Choir room.
• DAV Service Officer for claims assistance. 9:30 a.m. to noon. 2001 College Drive, 928-855-0356.
• VFW Post 9401, Crock Pot Lunch All-U-Can Eat. Monday Line Dancing 1 -4 p.m. Darts 5 p.m. Info: 928-855-5374.
• Columbian Hall Bingo, doors open at 4 p.m. Game begins at 6 p.m.
• Good to be Catholic. 6 p.m. Our Lady of the Lake Church, 1975 Daytona Avenue. First Monday of each month. Snacks and fellowship to follow. Oct. 3, Catholicity-Understanding the Church as Culture with Father Michael.
