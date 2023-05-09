TUESDAY
• Eagles Aerie 4299, Fiesta lunch 11-2 p.m. or until gone. Queen of Spades 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. 6 p.m. Darts and live music with Slade Rivers. Info: call: 928-855-1234.
• DAV Service Officer for claims assistance. 9:30 a.m. to noon. 2001 College Drive, 928-855-0356
• Our Lady of the Lake Community Soup Kitchen, 1975 Daytona Drive. Dinner 4 to 5:30 p.m.
• Republican’s Men’s Club 7 a.m. Every Tuesday at Makai café for breakfast meeting. Fourth Tuesday every month noon lunch meeting. Info: 714-234-674.4
• Elks Lodge: Taco Tuesday Lunch, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Dinner, 4 -7 p.m. For full menus go to www.elks2399.com.
• Loyal Order of the Moose, 3279 Maricopa Ave, 10 a.m. Lunch served Mon-Fri, hot dogs. Info: 928-855-0290.
• Mohave County Senior Center, 450 South Acoma Blvd, Party Bridge, 12:30 p.m. Hand/Foot 12:30 p.m. Line Dancing, 8:50 a.m. for advanced. 9:50 for improver, 10:50 for beginner, Billiards 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Dementia Connection of Havasu Caregiver Corner Presentation, 12:30 p.m. second Tuesday of every month. Havasu Community Health Foundation, 2126 N. McCulloch Blvd. Unit 5, Call 928-453-8190 for details.
