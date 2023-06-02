SATURDAY
• Lake Havasu City Writers Group meets on the 1st and 3rd Saturday of the month at 1 p.m. Call Karen 928-486-0027 for the meeting location. Visitors welcome.
• Desert Singles bowls at 4 p.m. 55+ Info: Call Ken at 928-855-7874.
• Our Lady of the Lake Community Soup Kitchen, 1975 Daytona Drive. Take out 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
• Elks Lodge: Hot dogs and fries, 11 – 2 p.m. Dinner 4 – 8 p.m. Music at 7 p.m. full menus go to elks2399.com.
• American Legion Post 81, Lunch 11-2. Breaded Fish Filet Sandwich or Spicy Chicken Sandwich.
• VFW #9401, 4 – 8 p.m. 266 London Bridge Rd. VFW Post 9401 ( June 10, Ronnie Lee. Public Welcome.
• TOPS: Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets every Saturday morning at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Parish Hall, 2170 Havasupi Blvd. Weigh ins at 8:15 – 8:40 a.m. Meeting starts at 8:45.
• Poetry Guild: noon to 2p.m., every fourth Saturday of the month. Mohave County Library, 1770 McCulloch Blvd., Room A. Notebooks will be provided. Free, public invited.
• Havasu Writers: 2 - 4 p.m. every second Saturday of the month. Mohave County Library, 1770 McCulloch Blvd., Room A. Notebooks will be provided. Free, public invited.
• Al-Anon meeting. 10 a.m. 2041 Swanson Drive, rear upstairs room, Lake Havasu City. This is a support group for families and friends dealing with the effects of alcoholism.
• Lake Havasu City Library, LEGO League, 9 -11 a.m. first Saturday of each month. Use your imagination to create with building blocks. This program is for all ages. Info: contact Bryan Freiberg at 928-453-0718.
• Eagles Aerie 4299, 11 – p.m. Lunch Meat Raffle and Auction. 4:30 Dinner, 6 p.m. Live music.
• DAR Daughters of the American Revolution. Meets at 10:30, the 3rd Wednesday of every month at Covenent Church. 271 South Lake Havasu Blvd. For more info: 509-398-1833.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SUNDAY
• American Legion Post 81, Breakfast 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. SAL Meat raffle 2-5 p.m.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 9401, Breakfast 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
• VFW Post 9401. Breakfast 8 – 11:00 a.m. Guests welcome. Info: 928-855-5374.
• Havasu Cars N Coffee. First and Third Sunday of every month between 7 – 9 a.m. New location is Rotary Park parking lot, next to the ball fields, behind the new hotel. All classic, special interest, antique and muscle cars welcome.
