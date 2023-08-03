FRIDAY
• American Legion Post 81, lunch, Taco and Taco salads 11 - 1 p.m. AUX 50/50. Fish Fry, 4 – 6 p.m.. Open to members and immediate family plus 2 two guests per card.
• VFW Post 9401 Lunch 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Pool 9-ball at 11 a.m., Dinner, 4-7 p.m. Karaoke 6 p.m. Guests welcome. Info: 928-855-5374.
• TOPS-Take Weight Off Sensibly meets every Friday Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 8-10 a.m.
• Elks Lodge every day: Closed for cleaning. Aug. 6, the bar will be open from 10 – 5 p.m.. Kitchen opens back up August 14. All activities will resume at that time.
• Loyal Order of the Moose, 3279 Maricopa Ave, Dinner, Fish and Shrimp, 5 to 6:30 p.m. or until gone. Info: 928-855-0290.
• Mohave County Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd., Exercise Class, 8:30 a.m., Ping-Pong, 9:30 a.m., Pinochle, 12:30 p.m., Mexican Train, 12:30 p.m., Billiards, 8 to 3:30 p.m.
• Duplicate Bridge Club 1 p.m. at the Mohave County Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd. Info: call Willis Norton 208-241-7212.
• Al-Anon meeting. 10 a.m. 75 Capri Lane, unit #B, Lake Havasu City. This is a support group for families and friends dealing with the effects of alcoholism.
• Lamb of God Lutheran Church Bible study. Masters Men meet every Friday morning from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the International House of Pancakes (IHOP), 101 Paseo del Sol Ave. Order from the menu and study from the Bible. All are welcome. Contact Deacon Dennis at 928-486-2721.
• Eagles Aerie 4299, Lunch 11-2p.m or until gone, 4 – 7 p.m. Fish Fry. 6 p.m. Call 928-855-1234.
• Parkinson’s Support Group meeting 2 p.m. First Friday of every month, Havasu Community Health Foundation, 2126 N. McCulloch Blvd. Unit 5. Call 928-453-8190.
• Lake Havasu City Library, 1770 N. McCulloch Blvd. August 4, First Friday Coloring will be in Community Rooms A/B. Open to the public. Free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.