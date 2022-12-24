Editor’s Note: Because of the Christmas holiday some events might not be occurring as regularly scheduled.
Sunday
• American Legion Post 81, Breakfast 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. SAL Meat raffle 2-5 p.m.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 9401, Breakfast 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
• VFW Post 9401. Breakfast 8 – 11:30 a.m. Guests welcome. Info: 928-855-5374.
• Havasu Cars N Coffee. Beginning Dec. 18, First and Third Sunday of every month between 7 – 9 a.m. New location is Rotary Park parking lot, next to the ball fields, behind the new hotel. All classic, special interest, antique and muscle cars welcome.
MONDAY
• American Legion Post 81, lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 928-855-2552. Info: call: 928-855-2552.
• Eagles Aerie 4299, Pizza lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m., or until gone
• Elks Lodge: Hot dogs and fries from 11 -2 p.m. Dinner, pasta night, 4-7 p.m., Dancers, 7 p.m. For full menus go to www.elks2399.com.
• Loyal Order of the Moose, 3279 Maricopa Ave, 11 a.m. tacos until gone. Info: 928-855-0290.
• Mohave County Senior Center, 450 South Acoma Blvd, Exercise Class, 8:30 a.m., Ping-Pong, 9:30 a.m., Billiards, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Duplicate Bridge Club 1 p.m. For Bridge call Willis Norton 208-241-7212.
• Colomonde Women’s Barbershop Chorus rehearsal, 1 p.m. Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 2170 Havasupai Blvd., Choir room.
• DAV Service Officer for claims assistance. 9:30 a.m. to noon. 2001 College Drive, 928-855-0356.
• VFW Post 9401, Crock Pot Lunch All-U-Can Eat. Monday Line Dancing 1 -4 p.m. Darts 5 p.m. Info: 928-855-5374.
• Columbian Hall Bingo, doors open at 4 p.m. Game begins at 6 p.m.
• Good to be Catholic. 6 p.m. Our Lady of the Lake Church, 1975 Daytona Avenue. First Monday of each month. Snacks and fellowship to follow. Oct. 3, Catholicity-Understanding the Church as Culture with Father Michael.
• Good to be Catholic, meets first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Church. 1975 Daytona Drive. Dec. 5 topic “Be the Light in the Darkness”. Come and receive a blessed candle and consecrate ourselves to the Light of Christ.
TUESDAY
• Eagles Aerie 4299, Fiesta lunch 11-2 p.m. or until gone. Queen of Spades 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. 6 p.m. Darts and live music with Slade Rivers. Info: call: 928-855-1234.
• DAV Service Officer for claims assistance. 9:30 a.m. to noon. 2001 College Drive, 928-855-0356
• Our Lady of the Lake Community Soup Kitchen, 1975 Daytona Drive. Dinner 4 to 5:30 p.m.
• Republican’s Men’s Club 7 a.m. Every Tuesday at Makai café for breakfast meeting. Fourth Tuesday every month noon lunch meeting. Info: 714-234-674.4
• Elks Lodge: Taco Tuesday Lunch, 11- 2 p.m., Dinner, 4 -7 p.m. For full menus go to www.elks2399.com.
• Loyal Order of the Moose, 3279 Maricopa Ave, 10 a.m. Lunch served Mon-Fri, hot dogs. Info: 928-855-0290.
• Mohave County Senior Center, 450 South Acoma Blvd, Party Bridge, 12:30 p.m. Hand/Foot 12:30 p.m. Line Dancing, 8:50 a.m. for advanced. 9:50 for improver, 10:50 for beginner, Billiards 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Lake Havasu Community Choir Practice, 6 – 8 p.m., Lake Havasu High School choir room. 2675 S. Palo Verde Blvd. Every Tuesday, September through March.
• Christian Women’s Luncheon, 3rd Tuesday of every month. Shugrue’s Bridgeview Room, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Inspirational music and speaker. Local feature. $22. Call Kathy, 818-259-4003 for information and reservations. Walk-ins welcome.
• Dementia Connection of Havasu caregiver support group meeting, first, second and third Tuesday of each month. 1 to 2 p.m., 2126 McCulloch Blvd, Unit 5. “Loved one” care available during group. Contact Havasu Community Health Foundation Info: at 928-453-8190.
• Virtual Dementia Tour, 12-2 p.m. Dementia Connection of Havasu, 2126 McCulloch Blvd. #5. A free 30 minute tour, the fourth Tuesday of each month, to show how it looks, sounds and feels like to have dementia. Excellent for caregivers and family members to better understand the behaviors and needs of their loved ones. Appointments are required. Call 928-453-8190.
• Lake Havasu Community Choir Practice, 6 – 8 p.m., Lake Havasu High School choir room. 2675 S. Palo Verde Blvd. Every Tuesday, September through March.
• VFW Post 9401, Lunch 11-2, Texas Hold ‘Em 11-4 p.m., Bar Bingo, 6 p.m.
• Lake Havasu Genealogical Society, Shambles Village, 2126 McCulloch Blvd., Suite 17. The library is open Tuesdays, noon to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays 9 – 5 p.m. and Thursdays 1 – 5 p.m. October through May 2023. November 16 meeting topic is “History Behind the Quilts. Call 928-854-5447 for more info.
• Nature Journaling, 3 – 4:30 p.m. Meet at Rotary Park, Ramada C near Skate Park, if high winds or rain, meet at McDonald’s on Swanson. Bring a sketch pad, pen or pencil of coloring/painting supplies.
Wednesday
• Eagles Aerie 4299, lunch 11-2 p.m. or until gone. 4:30 p.m. charity dinner. Info: call: 928-855-1234.
• American Legion Post 81, Ace of Hearts, Rib Dinner 4 – 6 p.m. or until gone. Open to members and immediate family plus 2 guests per card.
• Columbian Hall Bingo, doors open at 11 a.m., game starts at 1 p.m.
• Elks Lodge: Lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Dinner, Ribs, 4-7 p.m. Live music at 7 p.m. For full menus go to www.elks2399.com.
•
• Loyal Order of the Moose, 3279 Maricopa Ave, Dinner, 5 to 6:30 p.m. or until gone. Call 928-855-0290 Info:.
• Desert Singles, Meets at Elk’s Club at 3 p.m., 55+, Info: call Ken at 928-855-7874.
• Mohave County Senior Center, 450 South Acoma Blvd, Exercise Class, 8:30 a.m., Ping-Pong, 9:30 a.m., Pinochle, 12:30 p.m., Laughing Yoga 12:30 p.m., Billiards, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Duplicate Bridge Club, 1 p.m. at the Mohave County Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd. Info: Willis Norton, 208-241-7212.
• DAV Service Officer for claims assistance. 9:30 a.m. to noon. 2001 College Drive, 928-855-0356.
• VFW Post 9401, Lunch 11-2 p.m., Pool 8-ball 11 a.m., Guests Welcome. Info: 928-855-5374.
• The Lake Havasu Genealogical Society, 3rd Wednesday of each month, 9 – 11 a.m. Library hours for research are Tuesdays, noon to 4 p.m., Wednesday, 9 – 5 p.m. Thursday, 1 -5 p.m. through May 2023. 2126 McCulloch Blvd, Suite 17. Public invited. Free. For more information, call Jan at 928-854-5447.
• Free education on understanding Medicare 101. Every Wednesday through Nov 30. 4 p.m. Lake Havasu City Library, Conference Room, 1770 N. McCulloch Blvd. Call Patricia Daley, local representative at 928-486-9505 for more information.
• AARP Smart Driver course, Mohave County Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd. Second Wednesday of each month beginning with Dec. 14 going into 2023. Register by calling 928-453-0715. $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members. Check with your insurance company for a discount.
Thursday
• VFW Post 9401, Lunch 11-2 p.m. Guests Welcome. Info: call: 928-855-5374.
•
• American Legion Post 81, lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Legion Golf, Wii bowling 4 – 7 p.m. For info: 928-855-2552.
• Eagles Aerie 4299, lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m., or until gone. 4:30 p.m. line dancing and All-You-Can-Eat Spaghetti. 6 p.m. Live music with Steve Wayman. Info: call: 928-855-1234.
• Our Lady of the Lake Community Soup Kitchen, 1975 Daytona Drive. Dinner 4 to 5:30 p.m.
• DAV Service Officer for claims assistance. 9:30 to noon. 2001 College Drive, 928-855-0356
• Kiwanis Club of Lake Havasu City, Lunch Meeting, noon to 1 p.m. Makai Cafe, 1425 N. McCulloch Blvd.
• Elks Lodge: Lunch 11– 2 p.m., Dinner 4– 7p.m., Bingo at 6 p.m. Karaoke at 6:30 p.m. For full menus go to www.elks2399.com.
• Mohave County Senior Center, 450 South Acoma Blvd., Party Bridge, 12:30 p.m., Arts and Crafts, 8:30 a.m., Music Jam Session, 9: a.m., Bunco 12:30 p.m., Billiards, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Tops, Meets at Christ Chapel on Chemehuevi Blvd and Saratoga. Weigh-in 3:30 p.m. and meeting at 4 p.m.
• Al-Anon meeting 5:30 p.m. 75 Capri Lane, unit #B, Lake Havasu City. This is a support group for families and friends dealing with the effects of alcoholism.
• London Bridge Toastmasters speaking club. Meetings begin at 6:15 for one hour. Mohave Community College, 1977 West Acoma Blvd., Room 800. Improve your public speaking skills in a non-threatening environment. Info: contact Evangeline at 928-412-4737.
• Lake Havasu City Library, 1770 North McCulloch Blvd, beginning 31 May-8 August, 10 a.m. Adult programs for ages 18 and up. Teen programs for ages 12-18 at 2 p.m. Info: 928-453-0718
• Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 6 p.m. Every 3rd Thursday bring your own food and drink to the Friendship Café, a place to come together. A freewill offering will be accepted to benefit the Network Table ministry, Oct. 20, Nov. 17 and Dec. 15. Those interested in performing also welcome to call 928-855-2299.
• Heart and Lung Support Group. 4 – 5 p.m. HRMC Learning Center, 1785 McCulloch Drive. Call to register at 928-854-0044. Ext 7548. December 1 meeting topic: Stacking Health Habits. Learn how to make “heart-smart” tacos, taste samples cooked by our award winning chef, and learn relaxation techniques. Taught by HRMC Yoga instructor. Enter for a raffle prize at the door.
• Friday
• American Legion Post 81, Taco lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. AUX 50/50. Fish Fry, 4 – 6 p.m.. Open to members and immediate family plus 2 two guests per card.
• VFW Post 9401 Lunch 11 - 2 p.m., Pool 9-ball at 11 a.m., Dinner, 4-7 p.m. Guests welcome. Info: 928-855-5374.
• TOPS-Take Weight Off Sensibly meets every Friday Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 8-10 a.m.
• Elks Lodge: Lunch 11– 2 p.m. Music 7 p.m , Dinner from 4 – 8 p.m. to include prime rib and fish special. For full menus go to www.elks2399.com.
• Loyal Order of the Moose, 3279 Maricopa Ave, Dinner, Fish and Shrimp, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. or until gone. Info: 928-855-0290.
• Mohave County Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd., Exercise Class, 8:30 a.m., Ping-Pong, 9:30 a.m., Pinochle, 12:30 p.m., Mexican Train, 12:30 p.m., Billiards, 8 to 3:30 p.m.
• Duplicate Bridge Club 1 p.m. at the Mohave County Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd. Info: call Willis Norton 208-241-7212.
• Al-Anon meeting. 10 a.m. 75 Capri Lane, unit #B, Lake Havasu City. This is a support group for families and friends dealing with the effects of alcoholism.
• Lake Havasu City Library, 1770 N. McCulloch Blvd. First Friday coloring 10 a.m. Ages 18 and above through 8 August. Call 928-453-0718 Info:.
• Lamb of God Lutheran Church Bible study. Masters Men meet every Friday morning from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Order from the menu and study from the Bible. All are welcome. Contact Deacon Dennis at 928-486-2721.
• Eagles Aerie 4299, Lunch 11-2p.m or until gone, 4 – 7 p.m. Fish Fry. 6 p.m. Live music with Marlene Arden & Phil Conti. Call 928-855-1234.
Saturday
• Lake Havasu City Writers Group meets on the 1st and 3rd Saturday of the month at 1 p.m. Call Karen 928-486-0027 for the meeting location. Visitors welcome.
• Desert Singles bowls at 4 p.m. 55+ Info: Call Ken at 928-855-7874.
• Our Lady of the Lake Community Soup Kitchen, 1975 Daytona Drive. Take out 9 to 11 a.m.
• Elks Lodge: Hot dogs and fries, 11 – 2 p.m. Dinner 4 – 8 p.m. Music at 7 p.m. For full menus go to www.elks2399.com.
• American Legion Post 81, Lunch 11-2. Breaded Fish Filet Sandwich or Spicy Chicken Sandwich.
• VFW Post 9401, August 13 Bunco, 11 a.m. Info: 928-855-5374.
• TOPS: Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets every Saturday morning at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Parish Hall, 2170 Havasupi Blvd. Weigh ins at 8:15 – 8:40 a.m.
• Poetry Guild: noon to 2p.m., every fourth Saturday of the month. Mohave County Library, 1770 McCulloch Blvd., Room A. Notebooks will be provided. Free, public invited.
• Havasu Writers: 2 - 4 p.m. every second Saturday of the month. Mohave County Library, 1770 McCulloch Blvd., Room A. Notebooks will be provided. Free, public invited.
• Al-Anon meeting. 10 a.m. 2041 Swanson Drive, rear upstairs room, Lake Havasu City. This is a support group for families and friends dealing with the effects of alcoholism.
• Lake Havasu City Library, LEGO League, 9 -11 a.m. first Saturday of each month. Use your imagination to create with building blocks. This program is for all ages. Info: contact Bryan Freiberg at 928-453-0718.
• Eagles Aerie 4299, 11 – p.m. Lunch Meat Raffle and Auction. 4:30 Dinner, 6 p.m. Live music.
• DAR Daughters of the American Revolution. Meets at 11 a.m, Red Robin, 70 Swanson Avenue. Lunch and November’s program on 19 Nov: Tom West, founding Partner of Operation TOTW non-profit, veteran owned company, speaker. For more info: 509-398-1833.
