Friday
• American Legion Post 81, Taco lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. AUX 50/50.
• VFW Post 9401 Lunch 11 - 2 p.m, Pool 9-ball at 11 a.m., Dinner, 4-7 p.m., Karaoke 6 p.m. Guests welcome. Info: 928-855-5374.
• TOPS-Take Weight Off Sensibly meets every Friday Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 8-10 a.m.
• Elks Lodge: Lunch 11– 2 p.m., Live Music, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
• Loyal Order of the Moose, 3279 Maricopa Ave, Dinner, Fish and Shrimp, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. or until gone. Info: 928-855-0290.
• Mohave County Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd., Exercise Class, 8:30 a.m., Ping-Pong, 9:30 a.m., Pinochle, 12:30 p.m., Mexican Train, 12:30 p.m., Billiards, 8 to 3:30 p.m
• Duplicate Bridge Club 1 p.m. at the Mohave County Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd. Info: call Willis Norton 208-241-7212.
• Al-Anon meeting. 10 a.m. 75 Capri Lane, unit #B, Lake Havasu City. This is a support group for families and friends dealing with the effects of alcoholism.
• Eagles Aerie 4299, Lunch 11-2p.m or until gone, 4 – 7 p.m. Fish Fry. 6 p.m. Live music with Marlene Arden & Phil Conti. Call 928-855-1234.
Saturday
• Lake Havasu City Writers Group meets on the 1st and 3rd Saturday of the month at 1 p.m. Call Karen 928-486-0027 for the meeting location. Visitors welcome.
• Desert Singles bowls at 4 p.m. 55+ Info: Call Ken at 928-855-7874.
• Our Lady of the Lake Community Soup Kitchen, 1975 Daytona Drive. Take out 9 to 11 a.m.
• Elks Lodge: Dinner 4 – 8 p.m., Live Music at 6:30 p.m.
• American Legion Post
