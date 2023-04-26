WEDNESDAY
• Eagles Aerie 4299, lunch 11-2 p.m. or until gone. 4:30 p.m. charity dinner. Info: call: 928-855-1234.
• American Legion Post 81, Ace of Hearts, Rib Dinner 4 – 6 p.m. or until gone. Open to members and family plus 2 guests per card.
• Columbian Hall Bingo, doors open at 11 a.m., game starts at 1 p.m.
• Elks Lodge: Lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Dinner, Ribs, 4-8 p.m. Live music at 7 p.m. For full menus go to elks2399.com.
• Loyal Order of the Moose, 3279 Maricopa Ave, Dinner, 5 to 6:30 p.m. or until gone. Info: 928-855-0290.
• Desert Singles, Meets at Elk’s Club at 3 p.m., 55+, Info: call Ken at 928-855-7874.
• Mohave County Senior Center, 450 South Acoma Blvd, Exercise Class, 8:30 a.m., Ping-Pong, 9:30 a.m., Pinochle, 12:30 p.m., Laughing Yoga 12:30 p.m., Billiards, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Duplicate Bridge Club, 1 p.m. at the Mohave County Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd. Info: Willis Norton, 208-241-7212.
• DAV Service Officer for claims assistance. 9:30 a.m. to noon. 2001 College Drive, 928-855-0356.
• VFW Post 9401, Lunch 11-2 p.m., Pool 8-ball 11 a.m. Guests Welcome. Info: 928-855-5374.
• AARP Smart Driver course, Mohave County Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd. Second Wednesday of each month May 10, 8 – 10 a.m. Register by calling 928-453-0715. $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members. All drivers are welcome.
• Multiple Sclerosis Support Group meeting, 5:30 p.m. Fourth Wednesday of every month. Havasu Community Health Foundation, 2126 N. McCulloch Blvd. Unit 16. Call 928-453-8190 for details.
• Coffee Time Meeting for Veterans. 9 - 10 a.m. Breakwater Grill, 3465 Maricopa Ave. Active duty also welcome. Free. Breakfast available for purchase. Veterans coming together for support and resources.
• Lake Havasu Genealogical Society, Shambles Village, 2126 McCulloch Blvd., Suite 17. The library is open to the public Wednesdays 9 – 4 p.m. October through May. The program for May 17 meeting is “Life in the Medieval Days. Info: 928-854-5447
