Friday
• American Legion Post 81, Taco lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. AUX 50/50. Fish Fry, 4 – 6 p.m.. Open to members and immediate family plus 2 two guests per card.
• VFW Post 9401 Lunch 11 - 2 p.m., Pool 9-ball at 11 a.m., Dinner, 4-7 p.m. Guests welcome. Info: 928-855-5374.
• TOPS-Take Weight Off Sensibly meets every Friday Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 8-10 a.m.
• Elks Lodge: Lunch 11– 2 p.m. Music 7 p.m , Dinner from 4 – 8 p.m. to include prime rib and fish special. For full menus go to www.elks2399.com.
• Loyal Order of the Moose, 3279 Maricopa Ave, Dinner, Fish and Shrimp, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. or until gone. Info: 928-855-0290.
• Mohave County Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd., Exercise Class, 8:30 a.m., Ping-Pong, 9:30 a.m., Pinochle, 12:30 p.m., Mexican Train, 12:30 p.m., Billiards, 8 to 3:30 p.m.
• Duplicate Bridge Club 1 p.m. at the Mohave County Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd. Info: call Willis Norton 208-241-7212.
• Al-Anon meeting. 10 a.m. 75 Capri Lane, unit #B, Lake Havasu City. This is a support group for families and friends dealing with the effects of alcoholism.
• Lamb of God Lutheran Church Bible study. Masters Men meet every Friday morning from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Order from the menu and study from the Bible. All are welcome. Contact Deacon Dennis at 928-486-2721.
• Eagles Aerie 4299, Lunch 11-2p.m or until gone, 4 – 7 p.m. Fish Fry. 6 p.m. Live music with Marlene Arden & Phil Conti. Call 928-855-1234.
Saturday
• Lake Havasu City Writers Group meets on the 1st and 3rd Saturday of the month at 1 p.m. Call Karen 928-486-0027 for the meeting location. Visitors welcome.
• Desert Singles bowls at 4 p.m. 55+ Info: Call Ken at 928-855-7874.
• Our Lady of the Lake Community Soup Kitchen, 1975 Daytona Drive. Take out 9 to 11 a.m.
• Elks Lodge: Hot dogs and fries, 11 – 2 p.m. Dinner 4 – 8 p.m. Music at 7 p.m. For full menus go to www.elks2399.com.
• American Legion Post 81, Lunch 11-2. Breaded Fish Filet Sandwich or Spicy Chicken Sandwich.
• VFW Post 9401, August 13 Bunco, 11 a.m. Info: 928-855-5374.
• TOPS: Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets every Saturday morning at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Parish Hall, 2170 Havasupi Blvd. Weigh ins at 8:15 – 8:40 a.m.
• Poetry Guild: noon to 2p.m., every fourth Saturday of the month. Mohave County Library, 1770 McCulloch Blvd., Room A. Notebooks will be provided. Free, public invited.
• Havasu Writers: 2 - 4 p.m. every second Saturday of the month. Mohave County Library, 1770 McCulloch Blvd., Room A. Notebooks will be provided. Free, public invited.
• Al-Anon meeting. 10 a.m. 2041 Swanson Drive, rear upstairs room, Lake Havasu City. This is a support group for families and friends dealing with the effects of alcoholism.
• Lake Havasu City Library, LEGO League, 9 -11 a.m. first Saturday of each month. Use your imagination to create with building blocks. This program is for all ages. Info: contact Bryan Freiberg at 928-453-0718.
• Eagles Aerie 4299, 11 – p.m. Lunch Meat Raffle and Auction. 4:30 Dinner, 6 p.m. Live music.
• DAR Daughters of the American Revolution. Meets at 11 a.m, Red Robin, 70 Swanson Avenue. Lunch and November’s program on 19 Nov: Tom West, founding Partner of Operation TOTW non-profit, veteran owned company, speaker. For more info: 509-398-1833.
Sunday
• American Legion Post 81, Breakfast 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. SAL Meat raffle 2-5 p.m.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 9401, Breakfast 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
• VFW Post 9401. Breakfast 8 – 11:30 a.m. Guests welcome. Info: 928-855-5374.
• Havasu Cars N Coffee. Beginning Dec. 18, First and Third Sunday of every month between 7 – 9 a.m. New location is Rotary Park parking lot, next to the ball fields, behind the new hotel. All classic, special interest, antique and muscle cars welcome.
