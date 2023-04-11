TUESDAY
• Eagles Aerie 4299, Fiesta lunch 11-2 p.m. or until gone. Queen of Spades 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. 6 p.m. Darts and live music with Slade Rivers. Info: call: 928-855-1234.
• DAV Service Officer for claims assistance. 9:30 a.m. to noon. 2001 College Drive, 928-855-0356
• Our Lady of the Lake Community Soup Kitchen, 1975 Daytona Drive. Dinner 4 to 5:30 p.m.
• Republican’s Men’s Club 7 a.m. Every Tuesday at Makai café for breakfast meeting. Info: 714-234-674.4
• Elks Lodge: Taco Tuesday Lunch, 11- 2 p.m., Dinner, 4 -7 p.m. For full menus go to www.elks2399.com.
• Loyal Order of the Moose, 3279 Maricopa Ave, 10 a.m. Lunch served Mon-Fri, hot dogs. Info: 928-855-0290.
• Mohave County Senior Center, 450 South Acoma Blvd, Party Bridge, 12:30 p.m. Hand/Foot 12:30 p.m. Line Dancing, 8:50 a.m. for advanced. 9:50 for improver, 10:50 for beginner, Billiards 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Free Income Tax Preparation, 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Mohave County Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd. Appointments only. Book online at LHCTax.as.me.
• Dementia Connection of Havasu Caregiver Corner Presentation, 12:30 p.m. second Tuesday of every month. Havasu Community Health Foundation, 2126 N. McCulloch Blvd. Unit 5, Call 928-453-8190 for details.
• Virtual Dementia Tour, noon, Dementia Connection of Havasu, fourth Tuesday of every month. 2126 N. McCulloch Blvd. #5. Appointments are required. Call 928-453-8190.
• VFW Post 9401, Lunch 11-2 p.m. Texas Hold ‘Em 11 a.m. Bar Bingo, 6 p.m.
• Lake Havasu Genealogical Society, Shambles Village, 2126 McCulloch Blvd., Suite 17. The library is open to the public Tuesdays, noon to 4 p.m. through. The program for April 19 is “The Grand Army of the Republic”. For more info, call 928-854-5447.
• Bill Williams River National Wildlife Refuge monthly tours. Parking area at North Dike, Havasu NWR. Tours present an opportunity to see and learn about the Refuge’s habitat types and the communities that rely on them. Bring sturdy shoes or boots, water, binoculars, sunscreen and hat. For info, contact Joey Saccomanno at 928-667-4144 ext 128 or joseph_saccomanno@fws.gov.
WEDNESDAY
• AARP Smart Driver 4 hour course, meets on the second Wednesday monthly. The next classes are April 12 and May 10, 8 – 10 a.m. at the Lake Havasu City Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd. $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members. Register by calling 928-453-0715. All drivers are welcome.
• Eagles Aerie 4299, lunch 11-2 p.m. or until gone. 4:30 p.m. charity dinner.
