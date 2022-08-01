TUESDAY
• VFW Bar Bingo every Tuesday night at 6 p.m., Texas Hold’em, Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Info: 928-855-5374.
• Eagles Aerie 4299, lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m. or until gone. August 2, Guest Chef: Tom Farmer. Dinner 4 p.m.-7 p.m., For information, call: 928-855-1234.
• DAV Service Officer for claims assistance. 9:30 a.m. to noon. 2001 College Drive, 928-855-0356
• Our Lady of the Lake Community Soup Kitchen, 1975 Daytona Drive. Dinner 4 to 5:30 p.m.
• Republican’s Men’s Club 7 a.m. Every Tuesday at Makai café for breakfast meeting. Info: 714-234-6744
• Elks Lodge: Taco Tuesday Lunch, 11- 2 p.m., Dinner, 4 -7 p.m.
• Loyal Order of the Moose, 3279 Maricopa Ave, 10 a.m. Lunch served Mon-Fri, hot dogs. Info: 928-855-0290.
• Mohave County Senior Center, 450 South Acoma Blvd, Party Bridge, 12:30 p.m. Hand/Foot 12:30 p.m. Line Dancing, 8:50 a.m. for advanced. 9:50 for improver, 10:50 for beginner, Billiards 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• American Legion Post 81, Learn to make butter with Troy, 9 A.M. Bring a jar; Tasting Tuesdays 10 a.m. Karaoke 6 – 10 p.m.
• Dementia Connection of Havasu caregiver support group meeting, first and third Tuesday of each month. 1 to 2 p.m., 2126 McCulloch Blvd, Unit 5. “Loved one” care available during group. Contact Havasu Community Health Foundation for more information at 928-453-8190.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.