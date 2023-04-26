THURSDAY
• VFW Post 9401, Lunch 11-2 p.m. Guests Welcome. Info: call: 928-855-5374.
• American Legion Post 81, lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Legion Golf, Wii bowling 4 – 7 p.m. For info: 928-855-2552.
• Eagles Aerie 4299, lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m., or until gone. 4:30 p.m. line dancing and All-You-Can-Eat Spaghetti. 6 p.m. Live music with Steve Wayman. Info: call: 928-855-1234.
• Our Lady of the Lake Community Soup Kitchen, 1975 Daytona Drive. Dinner 4 to 5:30 p.m.
• DAV Service Officer for claims assistance. 9:30 to noon. 2001 College Drive, 928-855-0356
• Kiwanis Club of Lake Havasu City, Lunch Meeting, noon to 1 p.m. Makai Cafe, 1425 N. McCulloch Blvd.
• Elks Lodge: Lunch 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Dinner 4 – 8 p.m., Bingo at 6 p.m. Open to the public. Karaoke at 6 p.m. For full menus go to elks2399.com.
• Mohave County Senior Center, 450 South Acoma Blvd., Party Bridge, 12:30 p.m., Arts and Crafts, 8:30 a.m., Music Jam Session, 9 a.m., Bunco 12:30 p.m., Billiards, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• TOPS, Meets at Christ Chapel on Chemehuevi Blvd and Saratoga. Weigh-in 3:30 p.m. and meeting at 4 p.m.
• Al-Anon meeting 5:30 p.m. 75 Capri Lane, unit #B, Lake Havasu City. This is a support group for families and friends dealing with the effects of alcoholism.
• London Bridge Toastmasters speaking club. Meetings begin at 6:15 for one hour. Mohave Community College, 1977 West Acoma Blvd., Room 800. Improve your public speaking skills in a non-threatening environment. Info: contact Evangeline at 928-412-4737.
• Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 6 p.m. Every 3rd Thursday bring your own food and drink to the Friendship Café, a place to come together. Those interested in performing may call 928-855-2299.
• Heart and Lung Support Group. 4 – 5 p.m. HRMC Learning Center, 1785 McCulloch Drive. Call to register at 928-854-0044. Ext 7548.
• Bill Williams River National Wildlife Refuge weekly tours through April 27. 9 - 11 a.m Bill Williams River Refuge Visitor Center, 60911 Highway 95, Parker. Tour starts outside the Visitor Center, then goes to the Peninsula Trail and Delta Trail. See and learn about the Refuge’s habitat types and the communities who rely on them. Bring sturdy shoes or boots, water, binoculars, sunscreen and hat. Info: Jessica Samuelson, 928-667-4144 or lakehavasurefuges@fws.gov.
• London Bridge amateur Radio Association LBARA, Meets 3rd Thursday of every month, 6:30 p.m. social time, meeting begins 7 p.m. Yacht Club, 631, London Bridge Rd. Observe, learn, and meet your ham radio neighbors.
