Saturday
• Desert Singles bowls at 4 p.m. 55+ Info: Call Ken at 928-855-7874.
• Our Lady of the Lake Community Soup Kitchen, 1975 Daytona Drive. Take out 9 to 11 a.m.
• Elks Lodge: Dinner 4 – 8 p.m., Live Music at 6:30 p.m.
• American Legion Post 81, Lunch 11 -1 p.m.
• VFW Post 81, Music 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.. First Saturday of every month, prime rib.
• TOPS: Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets every Saturday morning at the Quality Inn, Cholla Room, 8 a.m.
• Poetry Guild: noon to 2p.m., every fourth Saturday of the month. Mohave County Library, 1770 McCulloch Blvd., Room A. Please visit to discuss and write poetry. Notebooks will be provided. Free, public invited.
• Havasu Writers: 2 - 4 p.m. every second Saturday of the month. Mohave County Library, 1770 McCulloch Blvd., Room A. We will write and discuss writing projects. Notebooks will be provided. Free, public invited.
• AL-ANON meeting. 10 a.m. 2041 Swanson Drive, rear upstairs room, Lake Havasu City. This is a support group for families and friends dealing with the effects of alcoholism.
• Library LEGO League, 9 -11 a.m. first Saturday of each month. Use your imagination to create with building blocks. This program is for all ages. For more information, contact Bryan Freiberg at 928-453-0718.
Sunday
• American Legion Post 81, Breakfast 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Meat raffle 2-5 p.m.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 9401, Breakfast 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
• Columbian Hall Bingo, doors open at 3 p.m. game begins at 6 p.m.
