SUNDAY
• American Legion Post 81, Breakfast, 8 - 11 a.m. Meat raffle 2-5 p.m.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 9401, Breakfast 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
• VFW Post 9401. Breakfast 8 – 11:00 a.m. Guests welcome. Info: 928-855-5374.
• Havasu Cars N Coffee. First and Third Sunday of every month between 7 – 9 a.m. New location is Rotary Park parking lot, next to the ball fields, behind the new hotel. All classic, special interest, antique and muscle cars welcome.
• Elks Lodge, Bar opens from 10 – 7 p.m. Hot dogs and chips at the bar 11 – 2 p.m.
MONDAY
• American Legion Post 81, lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. WII Bowling 4 – 7 p.m. 928-855-2552. Info: call: 928-855-2552.
• Eagles Aerie 4299, Pizza lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m., or until gone
• Elks Lodge Elks Lodge every day: the bar will be open from 10 – 5 p.m.
• Loyal Order of the Moose, 3279 Maricopa Ave, 11 a.m. tacos until gone. Info: 928-855-0290.
• Mohave County Senior Center, 450 South Acoma Blvd, Exercise Class, 8:30 a.m., Ping-Pong, 9:30 a.m., Billiards, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Duplicate Bridge Club 1 p.m. For Bridge call Willis Norton 208-241-7212.
• DAV Service Officer for claims assistance. 9:30 a.m. to noon. 2001 College Drive, 928-855-0356.
• VFW Post 9401, Crock Pot Lunch, 11 a.m. Dart League 5 p.m.
• Columbian Hall Bingo, doors open at 4 p.m. Game begins at 6 p.m.
• Good to be Catholic. 6 p.m. Our Lady of the Lake Church, 1975 Daytona Avenue. First Monday of each month. Snacks and fellowship to follow. Catholicity-Understanding the Church as Culture with Father Michael.
• Elks Lodge, Hot dogs at the bar from 11 – 2 p.m. Pasta night from 4-7 p.m. Spaghetti, Fettuccine Alfredo or Lasagna. Queen of Hearts, Monday dancing 7 p.m.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TUESDAY
• Eagles Aerie 4299, Fiesta lunch 11-2 p.m. or until gone. Queen of Spades 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. 6 p.m. Darts and live music with Slade Rivers. Info: call: 928-855-1234.
• DAV Service Officer for claims assistance. 9:30 a.m. to noon. 2001 College Drive, 928-855-0356
• Our Lady of the Lake Community Soup Kitchen, 1975 Daytona Drive. Dinner 4 to 5:30 p.m.
• Republican’s Men’s Club 7 a.m. Every Tuesday at Makai café for breakfast meeting. Fourth Tuesday every month noon lunch meeting. Info: 714-234-674.4
Elks Lodge, Taco Tuesday. Lunch 2 – 4 p.m. Dinner 4 – 7 p.m.
• Loyal Order of the Moose, 3279 Maricopa Ave, 10 a.m. Lunch served Mon-Fri, hot dogs. Info: 928-855-0290.
• Mohave County Senior Center, 450 South Acoma Blvd, Party Bridge, 12:30 p.m. Hand/Foot 12:30 p.m. Line Dancing, 8:50 a.m. for advanced. 9:50 for improver, 10:50 for beginner, Billiards 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Christian Women’s Luncheon, 3rd Tuesday of every month. Shugrue’s Bridgeview Room, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Inspirational music and speaker. Local feature. $24. Call Kathy, 818-259-4003 for information and reservations. Walk-ins welcome.
• Dementia Connection of Havasu, Support Group meeting, 12:30 p.m. First and Third Tuesday of every month. Havasu Community Health Foundation, 2126 N. McCulloch Blvd., Unit 5. Call 928-453-8190 for details.
• Dementia Connection of Havasu Caregiver Corner Presentation, 12:30 p.m. second Tuesday of every month. Havasu Community Health Foundation, 2126 N. McCulloch Blvd. Unit 5, Call 928-453-8190 for details.
• Virtual Dementia Tour, noon, Dementia Connection of Havasu, fourth Tuesday of every month. 2126 N. McCulloch Blvd. #5. Appointments are required. Call 928-453-8190.
• VFW Post 9401, Lunch 11-2 p.m. Texas Hold ‘Em 11 a.m.
• Lake Havasu Republican Women’s Club Luncheon. Meets the first Tuesday of each month. Shugrue’s Bridgeview Room, 12 p.m. 1425 N. McCulloch Blvd. Please call for reservation and speaker information at 928-486-8576.
• American Legion, Post 81, Karaoke with Fritz, 6 -10 p.m.
• The Lake Havasu Community Choir is resuming rehearsal for their Christmas Concert. Rehearsals are Tuesdays, 6 – 8 p.m. at the High School Choir Room. No auditions required. For more info: Karen Kampschror at 928-208-0612.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WEDNESDAY
• Eagles Aerie 4299, lunch 11-2 p.m. or until gone. 4:30 p.m. charity dinner. Info: call: 928-855-1234.
• American Legion Post 81, Ace of Hearts, Dinner Chef choice, 4 – 6 p.m. Open to members and immediate family plus 2 guests per card.
• Columbian Hall Bingo, doors open at 11 a.m., game starts at 1 p.m.
Elks Lodge, Lunch from the menu 11 – 2 p.m. Famous pork baby back rib dinner 4- 7 p.m.
• Loyal Order of the Moose, 3279 Maricopa Ave, Dinner, 5 to 6:30 p.m. or until gone. Call 928-855-0290 Info:.
• Desert Singles, Meets at Elk’s Club at 4 p.m., 55+, Info: call Ken at 928-855-7874.
• Mohave County Senior Center, 450 South Acoma Blvd, Exercise Class, 8:30 a.m., Ping-Pong, 9:30 a.m., Pinochle, 12:30 p.m., Laughing Yoga 12:30 p.m., Billiards, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Duplicate Bridge Club, 1 p.m. at the Mohave County Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd. Info: Willis Norton, 208-241-7212.
• DAV Service Officer for claims assistance. 9:30 a.m. to noon. 2001 College Drive, 928-855-0356.
• VFW Post 9401, Lunch 11-2 p.m., Pool 8-ball 11 a.m, Guests Welcome. Info: 928-855-5374.
• AARP Smart Driver course, Mohave County Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd. Second Wednesday of each month. Register by calling 928-453-0715. $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members. All drivers are welcome. Next classes are Sept. 13, Oct. 11, Nov. 8 and Dec. 13.
• Stroke Support Group meeting, 11 a.m., First Wednesday of every month, Havasu Community Health Foundation, 2126 N. McCulloch Blvd, Unit 5, call 928-453-8190 for details.
• General Cancer Support Group meeting, 2:30 p.m. First Wednesday of every month, 2126 N. McCulloch Blvd, Unit 5. Call 928-453-8190 for details.
• Bosom Buddies Support Group meeting, 4 p.m., First Wednesday of every month, Havasu Community Health Foundation, 2126 N. McCulloch Blvd. Unit 5. Call 928-453-8190 for details.
• Multiple Sclerosis Support Group meeting, 5:30 p.m. Fourth Wednesday of every month. Havasu Community Health Foundation, 2126 N. McCulloch Blvd. Unit 16. Call 928-453-8190 for details.
• Coffee Time Meeting for Veterans. 9 – 10 a.m. Breakwater Grill, 3465 Maricopa Ave. Meets every Wednesday. Active duty also welcome. Free. Breakfast available for purchase. Veterans coming together for support and resources.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
THURSDAY
• VFW Post 9401, Lunch 11-2 p.m. Guests Welcome. Info: call: 928-855-5374.
• American Legion Post 81, lunch 11 - 1 p.m. Legion Golf League. For info: 928-855-2552.
• Eagles Aerie 4299, lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m., or until gone. 4:30 p.m. line dancing and All-You-Can-Eat Spaghetti. 6 p.m. Live music with Steve Wayman. Info: call: 928-855-1234.
• Our Lady of the Lake Community Soup Kitchen, 1975 Daytona Drive. Dinner 4 to 5:30 p.m.
• DAV Service Officer for claims assistance. 9:30 to noon. 2001 College Drive, 928-855-0356
• Kiwanis Club of Lake Havasu City, Lunch Meeting, noon to 1 p.m. Makai Cafe, 1425 N. McCulloch Blvd.
• Elks Lodge, lunch from the menu 11 -2 p.m. Dinner menu 4 – 7 p.m. Chicken, fish, meatloaf and other items. Karaoke 6 p.m. Bingo 6 p.m., open to the public. Doors open at 4 p.m. Snack bar available.
• Mohave County Senior Center, 450 South Acoma Blvd., Party Bridge, 12:30 p.m., Arts and Crafts, 8:30 a.m., Music Jam Session, 9 a.m., Bunco 12:30 p.m., Billiards, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• TOPS, Meets at Christ Chapel on Chemehuevi Blvd and Saratoga. Weigh-in 3:30 p.m. and meeting at 4 p.m.
• Al-Anon meeting 5:30 p.m. 75 Capri Lane, unit #B, Lake Havasu City. This is a support group for families and friends dealing with the effects of alcoholism.
• London Bridge Toastmasters speaking club. Meetings begin at 6:15 for one hour. Mohave Community College, 1977 West Acoma Blvd., Room 800. Open House on May 18. Improve your public speaking skills in a non-threatening environment. Info: contact Evangeline at 928-412-4737.
• Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 6 p.m. Every 3rd Thursday bring your own food and drink to the Friendship Café, a place to come together. Those interested in performing may call 928-855-2299.
• Heart and Lung Support Group. 4 – 5 p.m. HRMC Learning Center, 1785 McCulloch Drive. Call to register at 928-854-0044. Ext 7548.
• Bill Williams River National Wildlife Refuge weekly tours every Thursday through April 27. 9 – 11 a.m. (weather permitting) Bill Williams River Refuge Visitor Center, 60911 Highway 95, Parker. Tour starts outside the Visitor Center, then goes to the Peninsula Trail and Delta Trail. See and learn about the Refuge’s habitat types and the communities who rely on them. Bring sturdy shoes or boots, water, binoculars, sunscreen and hat. Info: Jessica Samuelson, 928-667-4144 or lakehavasurefuges@fws.gov.
• London Bridge Amateur Radio Association LBARA, Meets 3rd Thursday of every month, Social 6 – 7 p.m., meeting begins 7 p.m. Next meeting Sept. 21. Yacht Club, 631, London Bridge Rd. All are welcome to attend. Observe, learn, and meet your ham radio neighbors.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FRIDAY
• American Legion Post 81, lunch, Taco and Taco salads 11 - 1 p.m. AUX 50/50. Fish Fry, 4 – 6 p.m.. Open to members and immediate family plus 2 two guests per card.
• VFW Post 9401 Lunch 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Pool 9-ball at 11 a.m., Dinner, 4-7 p.m. Karaoke 6 p.m. Guests welcome. Info: 928-855-5374.
• TOPS-Take Weight Off Sensibly meets every Friday Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 8-10 a.m.
Elks Lodge, Lunch from the menu 11 – 2 p.m. Dinner from the menu 4 – 8 p.m. Prime rib and fish specials. Live music 6:30 p.m.
• Loyal Order of the Moose, 3279 Maricopa Ave, Dinner, Fish and Shrimp, 5 to 6:30 p.m. or until gone. Info: 928-855-0290.
• Mohave County Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd., Exercise Class, 8:30 a.m., Ping-Pong, 9:30 a.m., Pinochle, 12:30 p.m., Mexican Train, 12:30 p.m., Billiards, 8 to 3:30 p.m.
• Duplicate Bridge Club 1 p.m. at the Mohave County Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd. Info: call Willis Norton 208-241-7212.
• Al-Anon meeting. 10 a.m. 75 Capri Lane, unit #B, Lake Havasu City. This is a support group for families and friends dealing with the effects of alcoholism.
• Lamb of God Lutheran Church Bible study. Masters Men meet every Friday morning from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the International House of Pancakes (IHOP), 101 Paseo del Sol Ave. Order from the menu and study from the Bible. All are welcome. Contact Deacon Dennis at 928-486-2721.
• Eagles Aerie 4299, Lunch 11-2p.m or until gone, 4 – 7 p.m. Fish Fry. 6 p.m. Call 928-855-1234.
• Parkinson’s Support Group meeting 2 p.m. First Friday of every month, Havasu Community Health Foundation, 2126 N. McCulloch Blvd. Unit 5. Call 928-453-8190.
• Third Friday Book Club meets the third Friday of each month, 10 a.m. at the Havasu City Library, 1770 N. McCulloch Blvd. Free and open to the public. Contact friendslhc@aol.com for more information.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SATURDAY
• Lake Havasu City Writers Group meets on the 1st and 3rd Saturday of the month at 1 p.m. Call Karen 928-486-0027 for the meeting location. Visitors welcome.
• Desert Singles bowls at 4 p.m. 55+ Info: Call Ken at 928-855-7874.
• Our Lady of the Lake Community Soup Kitchen, 1975 Daytona Drive. Take out 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Elks Lodge, Hot dogs and Chips at the bar 11 – 2 p.m. Dinner from the menu 4 – 8 p.m. Prime rib and fish specials. Live music 6:30.
• American Legion Post 81. No lunch. Dinner, 5 – 9 p.m. 2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month.
• VFW #9401, 4 – 8 p.m. 266 London Bridge Rd. VFW Post 9401 p.m. Bar Menu Available.
• TOPS: Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets every Saturday morning at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Parish Hall, 2170 Havasupi Blvd. Weigh ins at 8:15 – 8:40 a.m. Meeting starts at 8:45.
• Poetry Guild: noon to 2p.m., every fourth Saturday of the month. Mohave County Library, 1770 McCulloch Blvd., Room A. Notebooks will be provided. Free, public invited.
• Havasu Writers: 2 - 4 p.m. every second Saturday of the month. Mohave County Library, 1770 McCulloch Blvd., Room A. Notebooks will be provided. Free, public invited.
• Al-Anon meeting. 10 a.m. 2041 Swanson Drive, rear upstairs room, Lake Havasu City. This is a support group for families and friends dealing with the effects of alcoholism.
• Lake Havasu City Library, LEGO League, 9 -11 a.m. first Saturday of each month. Use your imagination to create with building blocks. This program is for all ages. Info: contact Bryan Freiberg at 928-453-0718.
• Eagles Aerie 4299, 11 – p.m. Lunch Meat Raffle and Auction. 4:30 Dinner, 6 p.m. Live music.
• DAR Daughters of the American Revolution. Meets at 10:30, the 3rd Wednesday of every month at Covenent Church. 271 South Lake Havasu Blvd. For more info: 509-398-1833.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
