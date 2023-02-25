Sunday
• American Legion Post 81, Breakfast 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. SAL Meat raffle 2-5 p.m.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 9401, Breakfast 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
• VFW Post 9401. Breakfast 8 – 11:00 a.m. Guests welcome. Info: 928-855-5374.
• Havasu Cars N Coffee. First and Third Sunday of every month between 7 – 9 a.m. New location is Rotary Park parking lot, next to the ball fields, behind the new hotel. All classic, special interest, antique and muscle cars welcome.
MONDAY
• American Legion Post 81, lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 928-855-2552. Info: call: 928-855-2552.
• Eagles Aerie 4299, Pizza lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m., or until gone
• Elks Lodge: Hot dogs and fries from 11 -2 p.m. Dinner, pasta night, 4-7 p.m., Dancers, 7 p.m. For full menus go to www.elks2399.com.
• Loyal Order of the Moose, 3279 Maricopa Ave, 11 a.m. tacos until gone. Info: 928-855-0290.
• Mohave County Senior Center, 450 South Acoma Blvd, Exercise Class, 8:30 a.m., Ping-Pong, 9:30 a.m., Billiards, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Duplicate Bridge Club 1 p.m. For Bridge call Willis Norton 208-241-7212.
• Free Income Tax Preparation, Feb. 6 – April 11, Monday and Tuesday 8 – 1:30 p.m. Mohave County Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd. Appointments only. Book online at LHCTax.as.me. Or, beginning Jan 26, book at the Senior Center on Thursdays. 9 – 11 a.m. and noon – 2 p.m.
• Colomonde Women’s Barbershop Chorus rehearsal, 1 p.m. Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 2170 Havasupai Blvd., Choir room.
• DAV Service Officer for claims assistance. 9:30 a.m. to noon. 2001 College Drive, 928-855-0356.
• VFW Post 9401, Crock Pot Lunch, 11-? Dart League 5 p.m.
• Columbian Hall Bingo, doors open at 4 p.m. Game begins at 6 p.m.
• Good to be Catholic. 6 p.m. Our Lady of the Lake Church, 1975 Daytona Avenue. First Monday of each month. Snacks and fellowship to follow. Oct. 3, Catholicity-Understanding the Church as Culture with Father Michael.
• Good to be Catholic, meets first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Church. 1975 Daytona Drive. Dec. 5 topic “Be the Light in the Darkness”. Come and receive a blessed candle and consecrate ourselves to the Light of Christ.
TUESDAY
• Eagles Aerie 4299, Fiesta lunch 11-2 p.m. or until gone. Queen of Spades 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. 6 p.m. Darts and live music with Slade Rivers. Info: call: 928-855-1234.
• DAV Service Officer for claims assistance. 9:30 a.m. to noon. 2001 College Drive, 928-855-0356
• Our Lady of the Lake Community Soup Kitchen, 1975 Daytona Drive. Dinner 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Republican’s Men’s Club 7 a.m. Every Tuesday at Makai café for breakfast meeting. Fourth Tuesday every month noon lunch meeting. Info: 714-234-674.4
• Elks Lodge: Taco Tuesday Lunch, 11- 2 p.m., Dinner, 4 -7 p.m. For full menus go to www.elks2399.com.
• Loyal Order of the Moose, 3279 Maricopa Ave, 10 a.m. Lunch served Mon-Fri, hot dogs. Info: 928-855-0290.
• Mohave County Senior Center, 450 South Acoma Blvd, Party Bridge, 12:30 p.m. Hand/Foot 12:30 p.m. Line Dancing, 8:50 a.m. for advanced. 9:50 for improver, 10:50 for beginner, Billiards 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Free Income Tax Preparation, Feb. 6 – April 11, Monday and Tuesday 8 – 1:30 p.m.Mohave County Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd. Appointments only. Book online at LHCTax.as.me. Or, beginning Jan 26, book at the Senior Center on Thursdays. 9 – 11 a.m. and noon – 2 p.m.
• Lake Havasu Community Choir Practice, 6 – 8 p.m., Lake Havasu High School choir room. 2675 S. Palo Verde Blvd. Every Tuesday, September through March.
• Christian Women’s Luncheon, 3rd Tuesday of every month. Shugrue’s Bridgeview Room, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Inspirational music and speaker. Local feature. $24. Call Kathy, 818-259-4003 for information and reservations. Walk-ins welcome.
• Dementia Connection of Havasu, Support Group meeting, 12:30 p.m. First and Third Tuesday of every month. Havasu Community Health Foundation, 2126 N. McCulloch Blvd., Unit 5. Call 928-453-8190 for details.
• Dementia Connection of Havasu Caregiver Corner Presentation, 1 p.m. second Tuesday of every month. Havasu Community Health Foundation, 2126 N. McCulloch Blvd. Unit 5, Call 928-453-8190 for details.
• Virtual Dementia Tour, noon, Dementia Connection of Havasu, fourth Tuesday of every month. 2126 N. McCulloch Blvd. #5. Appointments are required. Call 928-453-8190.
• Lake Havasu Community Choir Practice, 6 – 8 p.m., Lake Havasu High School choir room. 2675 S. Palo Verde Blvd. Every Tuesday, September through March.
• VFW Post 9401, Lunch 11-2 p.m. Texas Hold ‘Em 11 a.m.Bar Bingo, 6 p.m.
• Lake Havasu Genealogical Society, Shambles Village, 2126 McCulloch Blvd., Suite 17. The library is open to the public Tuesdays, noon to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays 9 – 4 p.m. and Thursdays 1 – 4 p.m. October through May 2023. The program for the March. 15 Topic: “Ellis Island and Emigration.” For more info, call 928-854-5447.
• Monthly Tours, January 10 through April 11, 2023. Every 2nd Tues. of the month from 9 – 11 a.m. (weather permitting). Parking area at North Dike, Havasu NWR. Tours present an opportunity to see and learn about the Refuge’s habitat types and the communities that rely on them. Bring sturdy shoes or boots, water, binoculars, sunscreen and hat. For more information, contact Joey Saccomanno at 928-667-4144 ext 128 or joseph_saccomanno@fws.gov.
• Bill Williams River National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) Monthly, on the first Tuesday of the month, birding walks, Dec. 6 through April 4, 2023, 9 a.m. Meet outside Visitor Center, 60911 Highway 95 Parker, AZ For more info: Jessica Samuelson at 928-667-4144, or lakehavasurefuges@fws.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.