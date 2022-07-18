TUESDAY
• VFW 928-855-5374.
• VFW Bar Bingo every Tuesday night at 6 p.m., Texas Hold’em, Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Info: 928-855-5374.
• Eagles Aerie 4299, lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m., dinner 4 p.m.-7 p.m., 928-855-1234.
• DAV Service Officer for claims assistance. 9:30 a.m. to noon. 2001 College Drive, 928-855-0356
• Our Lady of the Lake Community Soup Kitchen, 1975 Daytona Drive. Dinner 4 to 5:30 p.m.
• Republican’s Men’s Club 7 a.m. Every Tuesday at Makai café for breakfast meeting. Fourth Tuesday every month noon lunch meeting. Info: 714-234-6744
• Elks Lodge: Taco Tuesday Lunch, 11- 2 p.m., Dinner, 4 -7 p.m.
• Loyal Order of the Moose, 3279 Maricopa Ave, 10 a.m. Lunch served Mon-Fri, hot dogs. Info: 928-855-0290.
• Mohave County Library, 1770 North McCulloch Blvd. Beginning 31 May-22 July, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Pre-school summer reading program for ages 2-5. Limited space, registration is required. Call 928-453-0718 for more information.
• Mohave County Senior Center, 450 South Acoma Blvd, Party Bridge, 12:30 p.m. Hand/Foot 12:30 p.m. Line Dancing, 8:50 a.m. for advanced. 9:50 for improver, 10:50 for beginner, Billiards 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• American Legion Post 81, Learn to make butter with TroY, 9 A.M. Bring a jar; Tasting Tuesdays 10 a.m. Karaoke 6 – 10 p.m.
• Christian Women’s Luncheon, 3rd Tuesday of every month. Shugrue’s Bridgeview Room, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Inspirational music and speaker. Local feature. $22. Call Kathy, 818-259-4003 for information and reservations. Walk-ins welcome.
• Dementia Connection of Havasu caregiver support group meeting, first and third Tuesday of each month. 1 to 2 p.m., 2126 McCulloch Blvd, Unit 5. “Loved one” care available during group. Contact Havasu Community Health Foundation for more information at 928-453-8190.
• Virtual Dementia Tour, 12-2 p.m. Dementia Connection of Havasu, 2126 McCulloch Blvd. #5. A free 30 minute tour, the last Tuesday of each month, to show how it looks, sounds and feels like to have dementia. Excellent for caregivers and family members to better understand the behaviors and needs of their loved ones. Appointments are required. Call 928-453-8190 for more information.
Wednesday
• VFW Eagles Aerie 4299, lunch 11-2 p.m., 928-855-1234.
• American Legion Post 81, Ace of Hearts 4 – 6 p.m. Guest Chef 5 – 7 p.m Guest Chef 5 - 7 p.m. Hot roast beef sandwiches with mashed potatoes by Sue Burley. 928-855-5374.
• Columbian Hall Bingo, doors open at 11 a.m., game starts at 1 p.m.
• Elks Lodge: Lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Dinner, Ribs, 4-7p.m.
• Loyal Order of the Moose, 3279 Maricopa Ave, Dinner, 5 to 6:30 p.m. or until gone. Call 928-855-0290 for more information.
• Desert Singles, Meets at Elk’s Club at 4 p.m., 55+, For more info call Ken at 928-855-7874.
• Mohave County Senior Center, 450 South Acoma Blvd, Exercise Class, 8:30 a.m., Ping-Pong, 9:30 a.m., Pinochle, 12:30 p.m., Laughing Yoga 12:30 p.m., Billiards, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Duplicate Bridge Club, 1 p.m. at the Mohave County Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd. Info: Willis Norton, 208-241-7212.
• Lake Havasu Church of the Nazarene is hosting a five-week (May 18-June 15) Bible study on the Epistles of John. Wednesdays at 7p.m. in Morford Hall, 2700 North Rainbow Avenue.
• Mohave County Library, 1770 North McCulloch Blvd, beginning 31 May-22 July, 9:30 a.m. Baby Jamboree for ages 0-2. Call 928-453-0718 for more information.
