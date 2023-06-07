Wednesday
• Eagles Aerie 4299, lunch 11-2 p.m. or until gone. 4:30 p.m. charity dinner. Info: call: 928-855-1234.
• American Legion Post 81, Ace of Hearts, Rib Dinner 4 – 6 p.m. or until gone. Open to members and immediate family plus 2 guests per card.
• Columbian Hall Bingo, doors open at 11 a.m., game starts at 1 p.m.
• Elks Lodge: Lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Dinner, Ribs, 4-8 p.m. No Live music as of 1 June. For full menus go to www.elks2399.com.
• Loyal Order of the Moose, 3279 Maricopa Ave, Dinner, 5 to 6:30 p.m. or until gone. Call 928-855-0290 Info:.
• Desert Singles, Meets at Elk’s Club at 4 p.m., 55+, Info: call Ken at 928-855-7874.
• Mohave County Senior Center, 450 South Acoma Blvd, Exercise Class, 8:30 a.m., Ping-Pong, 9:30 a.m., Pinochle, 12:30 p.m., Laughing Yoga 12:30 p.m., Billiards, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Duplicate Bridge Club, 1 p.m. at the Mohave County •Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd. Info: Willis Norton, 208-241-7212.
• DAV Service Officer for claims assistance. 9:30 a.m. to noon. 2001 College Drive, 928-855-0356.
• VFW Post 9401, Lunch 11-2 p.m., Pool 8-ball 11 a.m, Guests Welcome. Info: 928-855-5374.
• AARP Smart Driver course, Mohave County Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd. Second Wednesday of each month May 10, 8 – 10 a.m. Register by calling 928-453-0715. $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members. All drivers are welcome. New dates are June 14, Aug. 9, Sept. 13, Oct. 11, Nov. 8 and Dec. 13.
• Stroke Support Group meeting, 11 a.m., First Wednesday of every month, Havasu Community Health Foundation, 2126 N. McCulloch Blvd, Unit 5, call 928-453-8190 for details.
• General Cancer Support Group meeting, 2:30 p.m. First Wednesday of every month, 2126 N. McCulloch Blvd, Unit 5. Call 928-453-8190 for details.
• Bosom Buddies Support Group meeting, 4 p.m., First Wednesday of every month, Havasu Community Health Foundation, 2126 N. McCulloch Blvd. Unit 5. Call 928-453-8190 for details.
• Multiple Sclerosis Support Group meeting, 5:30 p.m. Fourth Wednesday of every month. Havasu Community Health Foundation, 2126 N. McCulloch Blvd. Unit 16. Call 928-453-8190 for details.
• Coffee Time Meeting for Veterans. 9 – 10 a.m. Breakwater Grill, 3465 Maricopa Ave. Meets every Wednesday. Active duty also welcome. Free. Breakfast available for purchase. Veterans coming together for support and resources.
• Lake Havasu Genealogical Society, Shambles Village, 2126 McCulloch Blvd., Suite 17. The library is open to the public Tuesdays, noon to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays 9 – 4 p.m. and Thursdays 1 – 4 p.m. October through May 2023. The program for May 17 meeting is “Life in the Medieval Days. For more info, call 928-854-5447
Thursday
• VFW Post 9401, Lunch 11-2 p.m. Guests Welcome. Info: call: 928-855-5374.
• American Legion Post 81, lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Legion Golf, Wii bowling 4 – 7 p.m. For info: 928-855-2552.
• Eagles Aerie 4299, lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m., or until gone. 4:30 p.m. line dancing and All-You-Can-Eat Spaghetti. 6 p.m. Live music with Steve Wayman. Info: call: 928-855-1234.
• Our Lady of the Lake Community Soup Kitchen, 1975 Daytona Drive. Dinner 4 to 5:30 p.m.
• DAV Service Officer for claims assistance. 9:30 to noon. 2001 College Drive, 928-855-0356
• Kiwanis Club of Lake Havasu City, Lunch Meeting, noon to 1 p.m. Makai Cafe, 1425 N. McCulloch Blvd.
• Elks Lodge: Lunch 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Dinner 4 – 8 p.m., Bingo at 6 p.m. Open to the public. Karaoke at 6 p.m. For full menus go to elks2399.com.
• Mohave County Senior Center, 450 South Acoma Blvd., Party Bridge, 12:30 p.m., Arts and Crafts, 8:30 a.m., Music Jam Session, 9 a.m., Bunco 12:30 p.m., Billiards, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• TOPS, Meets at Christ Chapel on Chemehuevi Blvd and Saratoga. Weigh-in 3:30 p.m. and meeting at 4 p.m.
• Al-Anon meeting 5:30 p.m. 75 Capri Lane, unit #B, Lake Havasu City. This is a support group for families and friends dealing with the effects of alcoholism.
• Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 6 p.m. Every 3rd Thursday bring your own food and drink to the Friendship Café, a place to come together. Those interested in performing may call 928-855-2299.
• Heart and Lung Support Group. 4 – 5 p.m. HRMC Learning Center, 1785 McCulloch Drive. Call to register at 928-854-0044. Ext 7548.
• London Bridge amateur Radio Association LBARA, Meets 3rd Thursday of every month, 6:30 p.m. social time, meeting begins 7 p.m. Yacht Club, 631, London Bridge Rd. All are welcome to attend. Observe, learn, and meet your ham radio neighbors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.