THURSDAY
• VFW Post 9401, Lunch 11-2 p.m. Guests Welcome. Info: call: 928-855-5374.
• American Legion Post 81, lunch 11 - 1 p.m. Legion Golf League. Info: 928-855-2552.
• Eagles Aerie 4299, lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m., or until gone. 4:30 p.m. line dancing and All-You-Can-Eat Spaghetti. 6 p.m. Live music with Steve Wayman. Info: call: 928-855-1234.
• Our Lady of the Lake Community Soup Kitchen, 1975 Daytona Drive. Dinner 4 to 5:30 p.m.
• DAV Service Officer for claims assistance. 9:30 to noon. 2001 College Drive, 928-855-0356
• Kiwanis Club of Lake Havasu City, Lunch Meeting, noon to 1 p.m. Makai Cafe, 1425 N. McCulloch Blvd.
• Elks Lodge: Lunch 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Dinner 4 – 8 p.m., Bingo at 6 p.m. Open to the public. Karaoke at 6 p.m. For full menus: elks2399.com.
• Mohave County Senior Center, 450 South Acoma Blvd., Party Bridge, 12:30 p.m., Arts and Crafts, 8:30 a.m., Music Jam Session, 9 a.m., Bunco 12:30 p.m., Billiards, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• TOPS, Meets at Christ Chapel on Chemehuevi Blvd and Saratoga. Weigh-in 3:30 p.m. and meeting at 4 p.m.
• Al-Anon meeting 5:30 p.m. 75 Capri Lane, unit #B, Lake Havasu City. This is a support group for families and friends dealing with the effects of alcoholism.
• London Bridge Toastmasters speaking club. Meetings begin at 6:15 for one hour. Mohave Community College, 1977 West Acoma Blvd., Room 800. . Improve your public speaking skills in a non-threatening environment. Info: contact Evangeline at 928-412-4737.
• Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 6 p.m. Every 3rd Thursday bring your own food and drink to the Friendship Café, a place to come together. Those interested in performing may call 928-855-2299.
• Heart and Lung Support Group. 4 – 5 p.m. HRMC Learning Center, 1785 McCulloch Drive. Call to register at 928-854-0044. Ext 7548.
FRIDAY
• American Legion Post 81, lunch, Taco and Taco salads 11 - 1 p.m. AUX 50/50. Fish Fry, 4 – 6 p.m.. Open to members and immediate family plus 2 two guests per card.
• VFW Post 9401 Lunch 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Pool 9-ball at 11 a.m., Dinner, 4-7 p.m. Karaoke 6 p.m. Guests welcome. Info: 928-855-5374.
• TOPS-Take Weight Off Sensibly meets every Friday Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 8-10 a.m.
• Elks Lodge: Lunch 11– 2 p.m. Music 7 p.m. , Dinner from 4 - 8 p.m. to include prime rib and fish special. For full menus go to elks2399.com.
• Loyal Order of the Moose, 3279 Maricopa Ave, Dinner, Fish and Shrimp, 5 to 6:30 p.m. or until gone. Info: 928-855-0290.
• Mohave County Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd., Exercise Class, 8:30 a.m., Ping-Pong, 9:30 a.m., Pinochle, 12:30 p.m., Mexican Train, 12:30 p.m., Billiards, 8 to 3:30 p.m.
• Duplicate Bridge Club 1 p.m. at the Mohave County Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd. Info: call Willis Norton 208-241-7212.
• Al-Anon meeting. 10 a.m. 75 Capri Lane, unit #B, Lake Havasu City. This is a support group for families and friends dealing with the effects of alcoholism.
• Lamb of God Lutheran Church Bible study. Masters Men meet every Friday morning from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the International House of Pancakes (IHOP), 101 Paseo del Sol Ave. Order from the menu and study from the Bible. All are welcome. Contact Deacon Dennis at 928-486-2721.
• Eagles Aerie 4299, Lunch 11-2p.m or until gone, 4 – 7 p.m. Fish Fry. 6 p.m. Live music with Marlene Arden and Phil Conti. Call 928-855-1234.
• Parkinson’s Support Group meeting 2 p.m. First Friday of every month, Havasu Community Health Foundation, 2126 N. McCulloch Blvd. Unit 5. Call 928-453-8190.
• Lake Havasu City Library, 1770 N. McCulloch Blvd. First Friday Coloring, June 2, 9 – 10:30, Community Rooms A/B. For ages 18 and above. July 7, First Friday will be in the Royal Room. August 4, First Friday Coloring will be in Community Rooms A/B. Open to the public. Free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.