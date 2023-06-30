SATURDAY
• Lake Havasu City Writers Group meets on the 1st and 3rd Saturday of the month at 1 p.m. Call Karen 928-486-0027 for the meeting location. Visitors welcome.
• Desert Singles bowls at 4 p.m. 55+ Info: Call Ken at 928-855-7874.
• Our Lady of the Lake Community Soup Kitchen, 1975 Daytona Drive. Take out 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
• Elks Lodge: Hot dogs and fries, 11 – 2 p.m. Dinner 4 – 8 p.m. Music at 7 p.m. full menus go to elks2399.com.
• VFW #9401, 4 – 8 p.m. 266 London Bridge Rd. VFW Post 9401 p.m. Bar Menu Available. Public Welcome.
• TOPS: Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets every Saturday morning at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Parish Hall, 2170 Havasupi Blvd. Weigh ins at 8:15 – 8:40 a.m. Meeting starts at 8:45.
• Al-Anon meeting. 10 a.m. 2041 Swanson Drive, rear upstairs room, Lake Havasu City. This is a support group for families and friends dealing with the effects of alcoholism.
• Lake Havasu City Library, LEGO League, 9 -11 a.m. first Saturday of each month. Use your imagination to create with building blocks. This program is for all ages. Info: contact Bryan Freiberg at 928-453-0718.
• Eagles Aerie 4299, 11 – p.m. Lunch Meat Raffle and Auction. 4:30 Dinner, 6 p.m. Live music.
SUNDAY
• American Legion Post 81, Breakfast, 8 - 11 a.m. Meat raffle 2-5 p.m.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 9401, Breakfast 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
• VFW Post 9401. Breakfast 8 – 11:00 a.m. Guests welcome. Info: 928-855-5374.
• Havasu Cars N Coffee. First and Third Sunday of every month between 7 – 9 a.m. New location is Rotary Park parking lot, next to the ball fields, behind the new hotel. All classic, special interest, antique and muscle cars welcome.
MONDAY
• American Legion Post 81, lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. WII Bowling 4 – 7 p.m. 928-855-2552. Info: call: 928-855-2552.
• Eagles Aerie 4299, Pizza lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m., or until gone
• Elks Lodge: Hot dogs and fries from 11 -2 p.m. Dinner, pasta night, 4-7 p.m., Dancers, 7 p.m. For full menus go to www.elks2399.com.
• Loyal Order of the Moose, 3279 Maricopa Ave, 11 a.m. tacos until gone. Info: 928-855-0290.
• Mohave County Senior Center, 450 South Acoma Blvd, Exercise Class, 8:30 a.m., Ping-Pong, 9:30 a.m., Billiards, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Duplicate Bridge Club 1 p.m. For Bridge call Willis Norton 208-241-7212.
• DAV Service Officer for claims assistance. 9:30 a.m. to noon. 2001 College Drive, 928-855-0356.
• VFW Post 9401, Crock Pot Lunch, 11 a.m. Dart League 5 p.m.
• Columbian Hall Bingo, doors open at 4 p.m. Game begins at 6 p.m.
• Good to be Catholic. 6 p.m. Our Lady of the Lake Church, 1975 Daytona Avenue. First Monday of each month. Snacks and fellowship to follow. Catholicity-Understanding the Church as Culture with Father Michael.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.