Wednesday
• Eagles Aerie 4299, lunch 11-2 p.m. or until gone. 4:30 p.m. charity dinner. Info: call: 928-855-1234.
American Legion Post 81, Ace of Hearts, Dinner Chef choice, 4 – 6 p.m. Open to members and immediate family plus 2 guests per card.
• Columbian Hall Bingo, doors open at 11 a.m., game starts at 1 p.m.
• Elks Lodge every day: Closed for cleaning. Aug. 6, the bar will be open from 10 – 5 p.m.. Kitchen opens back up August 14. All activities will resume at that time.
• Loyal Order of the Moose, 3279 Maricopa Ave, Dinner, 5 to 6:30 p.m. or until gone. Call 928-855-0290
Desert Singles, Meets at Elk’s Club at 4 p.m., 55+, Info: call Ken at 928-855-7874.
• Mohave County Senior Center, 450 South Acoma Blvd, Exercise Class, 8:30 a.m., Ping-Pong, 9:30 a.m., Pinochle, 12:30 p.m., Laughing Yoga 12:30 p.m., Billiards, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Duplicate Bridge Club, 1 p.m. at the Mohave County Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd. Info: Willis Norton, 208-241-7212.
• DAV Service Officer for claims assistance. 9:30 a.m. to noon. 2001 College Drive, 928-855-0356.
• VFW Post 9401, Lunch 11-2 p.m., Pool 8-ball 11 a.m., Guests Welcome. Info: 928-855-5374.
• AARP Smart Driver course, Mohave County Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd. Second Wednesday of each month. Register by calling 928-453-0715. $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members. All drivers are welcome. Next classes are Aug. 9, Sept. 13, Oct. 11, Nov. 8 and Dec. 13.
• Coffee Time Meeting for Veterans. 9 – 10 a.m. Breakwater Grill, 3465 Maricopa Ave. Meets every Wednesday. Active duty also welcome. Free. Breakfast available for purchase. Veterans coming together for support and resources.
• Lake Havasu Genealogical Society, Shambles Village, 2126 McCulloch Blvd., Suite 17. The library is open to the public Tuesdays, noon to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays 9 – 4 p.m. and Thursdays 1 – 4 p.m. October through May 2023. The program for May 17 meeting is “Life in the Medieval Days. For more info, call 928-854-5447
