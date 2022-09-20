Wednesday
• Eagles Aerie 4299, lunch 11-2 p.m. or until gone. 4:30 p.m. charity dinner. Info: call: 928-855-1234.
• American Legion Post 81, Ace of Hearts 4-6 p.m. Guest Chef 4-6 p.m. or until gone. Guest Chef 5 - 7 p.m. Street taco and street corn by Brian and Doug. 928-855-5374.
• Columbian Hall Bingo, doors open at 11 a.m., game starts at 1 p.m.
• Elks Lodge: Lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Dinner, Ribs, 4-7 p.m.
• Loyal Order of the Moose, 3279 Maricopa Ave, Dinner, 5 to 6:30 p.m. or until gone. Call 928-855-0290 Info:.
• Desert Singles, Meets at Elk’s Club at 4 p.m., 55+, Info: call Ken at 928-855-7874.
• Mohave County Senior Center, 450 South Acoma Blvd, Exercise Class, 8:30 a.m., Ping-Pong, 9:30 a.m., Pinochle, 12:30 p.m., Laughing Yoga 12:30 p.m., Billiards, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Duplicate Bridge Club, 1 p.m. at the Mohave County Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd. Info: Willis Norton, 208-241-7212.
• DAV Service Officer for claims assistance. 9:30 a.m. to noon. 2001 College Drive, 928-855-0356.
• VFW Post 9401, Lunch 11-2 p.m., Pool 8-ball 11 a.m., Guests Welcome. Info: 928-855-5374.
Thursday
• VFW Post 9401, Lunch 11-2 p.m. Guests Welcome. Info: call: 928-855-5374.
• American Legion Post 81, lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Legion Golf, Wii bowling 4 – 7 p.m. For info: 928-855-2552.
• Eagles Aerie 4299, lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m., or until gone. 4:30 p.m. line dancing and All-You-Can-Eat Spaghetti. 6 p.m. Live music with Steve Wayman. Info: call: 928-855-1234.
• Our Lady of the Lake Community Soup Kitchen, 1975 Daytona Drive. Dinner 4 to 5:30 p.m.
• DAV Service Officer for claims assistance. 9:30 to noon. 2001 College Drive, 928-855-0356
• Kiwanis Club of Lake Havasu City, Lunch Meeting, noon to 1 p.m. Makai Cafe, 1425 N. McCulloch Blvd.
• Elks Lodge: Lunch 11– 2 p.m., Dinner 4– 7p.m., Bingo at 6 p.m. Karaoke at 6:30 p.m.
• Mohave County Senior Center, 450 South Acoma Blvd., Party Bridge, 12:30 p.m., Arts and Crafts, 8:30 a.m., Music Jam Session, 9: a.m., Bunco 12:30 p.m., Billiards, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Tops, Meets at Christ Chapel on Chemehuevi Blvd and Saratoga. Weigh-in 3:30 p.m. and meeting at 4 p.m.
• Al-Anon meeting 5:30 p.m. 75 Capri Lane, unit #B, Lake Havasu City. This is a support group for families and friends dealing with the effects of alcoholism.
• London Bridge Toastmasters speaking club. Meetings begin at 6:15 for one hour. Mohave Community College, 1977 West Acoma Blvd., Room 800. Improve your public speaking skills in a non-threatening environment. Info: contact Evangeline at 928-412-4737.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.