Wednesday
• VFW Eagles Aerie 4299, lunch 11-2 p.m., 928-855-1234.
• American Legion Post 81, Ace of Hearts 4 – 6 p.m. Guest Chef 5 – 7 p.m Guest Chef 5 - 7 p.m. Hot roast beef sandwiches with mashed potatoes by Sue Burley. 928-855-5374.
• Columbian Hall Bingo, doors open at 11 a.m., game starts at 1 p.m.
• Elks Lodge: Lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Dinner, Ribs, 4-7p.m.
• Loyal Order of the Moose, 3279 Maricopa Ave, Dinner, 5 to 6:30 p.m. or until gone. Call 928-855-0290 for information.
• Desert Singles, Meets at Elk’s Club at 4 p.m., 55+, For more info call Ken at 928-855-7874.
• Mohave County Senior Center, 450 South Acoma Blvd, Exercise Class, 8:30 a.m., Ping-Pong, 9:30 a.m., Pinochle, 12:30 p.m., Laughing Yoga 12:30 p.m., Billiards, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Duplicate Bridge Club, 1 p.m. at the Mohave County Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd. Info: Willis Norton, 208-241-7212.
• Lake Havasu Church of the Nazarene is hosting a five-week (May 18-June 15) Bible study on the Epistles of John. Wednesdays at 7p.m. in Morford Hall, 2700 North Rainbow Avenue.
• Mohave County Library, 1770 North McCulloch Blvd, beginning 31 May-22 July, 9:30 a.m. Baby Jamboree for ages 0-2. Call 928-453-0718 for more information.
• DAV Service Officer for claims assistance. 9:30 a.m. to noon. 2001 College Drive, 928-855-0356.
Thursday
• VFW lunch, 11 a.m. 1 p.m.928-855-5374.
• American Legion Post 81, lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Legion Golf, Wii bowling 4 - 7 p.m. 928-855-2552.
• Eagles Aerie 4299, lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Pasta Night 4 -7 p.m., 928-855-1234.
• Our Lady of the Lake Community Soup Kitchen, 1975 Daytona Drive. Dinner 4 to 5:30 p.m.
• DAV Service Officer for claims assistance. 9:30 to noon. 2001 College Drive, 928-855-0356
• Kiwanis Club of Lake Havasu City, Lunch Meeting, noon to 1 p.m. Makai Cafe, 1425 N. McCulloch Blvd.
• Elks Lodge: Lunch 11– 2 p.m., Dinner 4– 7p.m., Bingo at 6 p.m. Karaoke at 6:30 p.m.
• Mohave County Senior Center, 450 South Acoma Blvd., Party Bridge, 12:30 p.m., Arts and Crafts, 8:30 a.m., Music Jam Session, 9: a.m., Bunco 12:30 p.m. (masks recommended), Billiards, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Tops, Meets at Christ Chapel on Chemehuevi Blvd and Saratoga. Weigh-in 3:30 p.m. and meeting at 4 p.m.
• Al-Anon meeting 5:30 p.m. 75 Capri Lane, unit #B, Lake Havasu City. This is a support group for families and friends dealing with the effects of alcoholism.
• London Bridge Toastmasters speaking club. Meetings begin at 6:15 for one hour. Mohave Community College, 1977 West Acoma Blvd., Room 800. Improve public speaking skills in a non-threatening environment. For information contact Evangeline at 928-412-4737.
Friday
• American Legion Post 81, Taco lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. SAL 50/50.
• VFW Lunch 11 - 2 p.m. and 9 ball at 11 a.m., dinner, 4-7 p.m., Karaoke 7 p.m. to close. 928-855-5374.
• TOPS-Take Weight Off Sensibly meets every Friday Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 8-10 a.m.
• Elks Lodge: Lunch 11– 2 p.m., Dinner, 4 – 8 p.m. Live Music, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
• Loyal Order of the Moose, 3279 Maricopa Ave, Dinner, Fish and Shrimp, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. or until gone. Info: 928-855-0290.
• Mohave County Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd., Exercise Class, 8:30 a.m., Ping-Pong, 9:30 a.m., Pinochle, 12:30 p.m., Mexican Train, 12:30 p.m., Billiards, 8 to 3:30 p.m
• Duplicate Bridge Club 1 p.m. at the Mohave County Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd. For more information, call Willis Norton 208-241-7212.
• Al-Anon meeting. 10 a.m. 75 Capri Lane, unit #B, Lake Havasu City. This is a support group for families and friends dealing with the effects of alcoholism.
• Mohave County Library, 1770 N. McCulloch Blvd. Beginning 31 May to 22 July, 10 to noon and 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. elementary summer reading program for ages 5-12. Call 928-453-0718 for more information.
Saturday
• Lake Havasu City Writers Group meets on the 1st and 3rd Saturday of the month at 1 p.m. Call Karen 928-486-0027 for the meeting location. Visitors welcome.
• Desert Singles bowls at 4 p.m. 55+ Info: Call Ken at 928-855-7874.
• Our Lady of the Lake Community Soup Kitchen, 1975 Daytona Drive. Take out 9 to 11 a.m.
• Elks Lodge: Dinner 4 – 8 p.m., Live Music at 6:30 p.m.
• American Legion Post 81, Rib cook-off 12-3 p.m., Liquor sampling; Trivia 2-3 p.m., Fritz 3-6 p.m.
• VFW Post 81, Music 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. First Saturday of every month, prime rib.
• TOPS: Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets every Saturday morning at the Quality Inn, Cholla Room, 8 a.m.
• Poetry Guild: noon to 2p.m., every fourth Saturday of the month. Mohave County Library, 1770 McCulloch Blvd., Room A. Please visit to discuss and write poetry. Notebooks will be provided. Free, public invited.
• Havasu Writers: 2 - 4 p.m. every second Saturday of the month. Mohave County Library, 1770 McCulloch Blvd., Room A. We will write and discuss writing projects. Notebooks will be provided. Free, public invited.
• AL-ANON meeting. 10 a.m. 2041 Swanson Drive, rear upstairs room, Lake Havasu City. This is a support group for families and friends dealing with the effects of alcoholism.
• Library LEGO League, 9 -11 a.m. first Saturday of each month. Use your imagination to create with building blocks. This program is for all ages. For more information, contact Bryan Freiberg at 928-453-0718.
Sunday
• American Legion Post 81, Breakfast 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. AUX Meat raffle 2-5 p.m.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 9401, Breakfast 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
• Columbian Hall Bingo, doors open at 3 p.m. game begins at 6 p.m.
