Monday
VFW Crockpot lunch, 11 a.m. until gone, Darts 5 p.m., 928-855-5374.
American Legion Post 81, lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 928-855-2552.
Eagles Aerie 4299, lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m., dinner 4 p.m.-7 p.m., 928-855-1234.
Elks Lodge: Hot dogs from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Dinner, pasta night, 4-7 p.m., Dancers, 7 p.m.
Loyal Order of the Moose, 3279 Maricopa Ave, 11 a.m. tacos until gone. Info: 928-855-0290.
Mohave County Senior Center, 450 South Acoma Blvd, Exercise Class, 8:30 a.m., Ping-Pong, 9:30 a.m., Billiards, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Duplicate Bridge Club 1 p.m. For Bridge call Willis Norton 208-241-7212.
Colomonde Women’s Barbershop Chorus rehearsal, 1 p.m. Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 2170 Havasupai Blvd., Choir room.
DAV Service Officer for claims assistance. 9:30 a.m. to noon. 2001 College Drive, 928-855-0356.
Tuesday
• VFW lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 928-855-5374.
• VFW Bar Bingo every Tuesday night at 6 p.m., Texas Hold’em, Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Info: 928-855-5374.
• Eagles Aerie 4299, lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m., dinner 4 p.m.-7 p.m., 928-855-1234.
• DAV Service Officer for claims assistance. 9:30 a.m. to noon. 2001 College Drive, 928-855-0356
• Our Lady of the Lake Community Soup Kitchen, 1975 Daytona Drive. Dinner 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Republican’s Men’s Club 7 a.m. Every Tuesday at Makai café for breakfast meeting. Fourth Tuesday every month noon lunch meeting. Info: 714-234-6744
Elks Lodge: Taco Tuesday Lunch, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m., Dinner, 4 -7 p.m.
Lake Havasu Community Choir Practice, 6 to 8 p.m. at the LH High School choir room, every Tuesday September through March. Info: 619-993-9262.
Loyal Order of the Moose, 3279 Maricopa Ave, 10 a.m. Lunch served Mon-Fri, hot dogs. Info: 928-855-0290.
Lighthouse Club meets at 5 p.m. on the 2nd Tuesday of every month at the Lake Havasu Yacht Club, 631 London Bridge Road. All are welcome.
Mohave County Library, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Toddler Sunshine Hour for those aged 2-5 years. Practicing early literacy, music and movement. Contact Bryan Freiberg for more info at: 928-453-0718.
Medicare 101 seminar, May 24, 1p.m.-2p.m., Lake Havasu City Library, Meeting Room A. Todd Walker is an experienced Medicare Insurance Specialist who will present valuable and insightful information regarding Medicare and will answer all of your questions. Please RSVP to Todd Walker at 928-362-0646 or email at: tandtwalker@gmail.com. For Lake Havasu residents only. Seating is limited.
Mohave County Senior Center, 450 South Acoma Blvd, Party Bridge, 12:30 p.m. Hand/Foot 12:30 p.m. Line Dancing, 8:50 a.m. for advanced. 9:50 for improver, 10:50 for beginner, Billiards 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
American Legion Post 81, Bread Bowl dinner 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., 10 a.m. Karaoke 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Christian Women’s Luncheon, 3rd Tuesday of every month. Shugrue’s Bridgeview Room, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Inspirational music and speaker. Local feature. $22. Call Kathy, 818-259-4003 for information and reservations. Walk-ins welcome.
Dementia Connection of Havasu caregiver support group meeting, first and third Tuesday of each month. 1 to 2 p.m., 2126 McCulloch Blvd, Unit 5. “Loved one” care available during group. Contact Havasu Community Health Foundation for more information at 928-453-8190.
Virtual Dementia Tour, 12-2 p.m. Dementia Connection of Havasu, 2126 McCulloch Blvd. #5. A free 30 minute tour, the last Tuesday of each month, to show how it looks, sounds and feels like to have dementia. Excellent for caregivers and family members to better understand the behaviors and needs of their loved ones. Appointments are required. Please call 928-453-8190 for more information.
