Damone is a smart, helpful, funny teen who enjoys math, reading and science. He prides himself on being a healthy athlete but still appreciates crunchy Cheetos, ice cream and fried chicken. While he excels at both basketball and football, Damone would love to be a professional basketball player someday. Get to know Damone and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
