As Lake Havasu City resident Dan Rickert said, there aren’t many Korean War veterans left, and there weren’t many to begin with. But Rickert is one of them, and he served alongside another local Army veteran, Gene Spicer.
As Lake Havasu City resident Dan Rickert said, there aren’t many Korean War veterans left, and there weren’t many to begin with. But Rickert is one of them, and he served alongside another local Army veteran, Gene Spicer.
They served together in the 24th division during the Korean War in 1951 and 1952. Rickert was with the 3rd Engineers attached to the 5th Regimental Combat Team. He was a sergeant and carried TNT on his back to blow up tunnels, bridges and Chinese bunkers.
“If you saw tanks go out or you saw any track gear go out the first time, I guarantee you the five guys hanging on the back of that tank leading the whole parade are combat engineers,” Rickert said. He and his fellow engineers would also build bridges or whatever else was needed.
With the Korean War, the draft was reinstated. Rickert was in the Army reserves and had been married just 10 days when he was called to war with 330 other soldiers.
“In those days, when you were called up, there was none of this going to Canada or your parents putting you in college or any of those kinds of things,” Rickert said. “You could go to Leavenworth or you could go to training camp. And you didn’t want to go to Leavenworth… It’s still one of the toughest penitentiaries in the United States.”
Rickert had never been to training camp, but that night, he was on a train to Fort Ord, California, leaving behind “the best gal in the world” – his Irish bride, “with red-brown hair and forever legs” – and a soon-to-be child.
“I never saw her cry,” Rickert recalled. “And I asked her one time, ‘Do you ever cry?’ And she said, ‘I’d wake up and I’d cry.’ She was nursing a baby. Of course, I was a big-hearted guy and I left her pregnant. My first child was born when I was in Korea. I was up on the MLR [main line of resistance).”
He served in direct support of the 5th RCT, a team that took place of the 34th Infantry that was wiped out in the Battle of Taejon.
“That’s three companies of infantry,” Rickert said. “But they held long enough to form the Pusan Perimeter. It was a road junction and a rail junction, and they held the North Koreans out back… and that turned the tide because we had a place to land and bring additional troops over.”
The 5th RCT was made up of Hawaiian and Samoan soldiers, primarily. Their insignia was a taro leaf, a leaf used to make poi.
“They’re warriors,” Rickert said. “Their parents, their dads were all veterans, almost all of them. They joined that regiment because it’s in the family, and their fathers told them, ‘You come home on your shield or you carry it.’”
During the war, Rickert helped build a tramway that was used to bring wounded down a hill and supplies up to the troops.
“The two most essential items you need after you take an enemy position – ammunition is the first priority. The second priority is potable water because you can’t exist without water. You can go hungry a day or two, you can miss a meal, but you can’t function without water.”
Rickert also had an essential role in the Battle of Kumsong.
“They were using railroad tunnels to store their winter supplies.. behind their lines,” Rickert said. “We went out with spearheads. You took a company infantry with you. You took quad 50s [heavy machine guns] with you. They put everybody in half tracks [vehicles with wheels in the front and tracks in the back] so you could move real fast, and you physically blew up the tunnels. Now they have smart bombs that can go around curves and go in the tunnels. In those days, if they couldn’t get a straight shot at it, they couldn’t get a bomb in it.”
He blew up a big tunnel at the back of the Kumsong city with the help of eight other men.
“I thought I’d never come out of that black hole,” Rickert remembers. “With all of us carrying the charges, we’d build what they call a shape charge. You can direct an explosion the way you wanted to by building the satchels up in a certain way and igniting them a certain way so it forces the explosion or directs the charge into what you wanted. Well, that got them upset. We had a lot of fun getting back home.”
His fondest memories are of the people he served with and the comradeship they shared.
“I’d give anything to see those guys today,” he said.
One of those men was Ed Gates – one of the first black soldiers in Rickert’s company. President Harry Truman had desegregated the military in 1948.
Gates wasn’t a big guy, Rickert said. He was a jazz drummer from the South that traveled all over. When the stack of mail would be delivered to the squad, half of it was always for gates – fan letters from girls back home begging him to come back.
“He’d fall down on the ground and kick his feet in the air and say, ‘I got to get home! They need me!’” Rickert laughed.
Gates became the squad’s Browning Automatic Rifleman.
“We had to work out in front of the lines a lot,” Rickert said. “We put landmines in front of the outposts, and the Chinese knew that. They didn’t have artillery like we did. They would send a whole bunch of Chinese over to harass us. The Browning Automatic Rifleman was covering the work party. Gates never left until the last man was in. We’d say, ‘Gates, how you doing?’ And he’d say, ‘Me and my BAR will teach those Chinese gentlemen to stay down.’ And the way he’d say it… He never shot to his front, he shot across our front. He always had a position where he covered the guys. And he was just phenomenal.”
Gates was memorable in many ways, including his complimentary nickname for the company commander.
“Captain Love got kind of fond of [Gates] because he always called him ‘Captain Love darling,’” Rickert chuckled.
Love was a paratrooper, and paratroopers like to run, Rickert said. Their company was the only one in the whole battalion that would around the entire airfield on Monday mornings with Love leading the way. Gates didn’t have to participate because he was in charge of keeping the hot water running for the whole company.
“He’d come out and he’d say, ‘Good morning Captain Love darling,’ holding a real stiff salute. And you couldn’t help but just laugh,” Rickert said. “You’d hear that screen door slam, and we knew exactly what was coming.”
The military also runs in his family. When his father was 16 years old, he was a cabin boy on a German ship.
“All he got was, ‘Mach schnell’ [‘Make it quick’ in German] and a smack and some table scraps,” Rickert said. “But they made a little mistake. They pulled into New York Harbor.”
On that day in 1911, Rickert’s father thought, “Feet don’t fail me now,” and ran off the boat and down the street to the Brooklyn Navy Yard. He told them he was 17 years old.
“They didn’t ask him for a Social Security card or a birth certificate, if he was an American citizen, where he was coming from, if he had a criminal record – they didn’t ask him any of those things,” Rickert said. “He was a nice, big, strong, healthy young guy, and they took him. And their idea of training was, the coal is over there and the furnace is over there.”
His father saw the world while he was in the Navy, including the construction of the Panama Canal.
“He was never hungry after that,” Rickert said. “He got three meals a day, and the biggest thing was he got two new pairs of shoes. He had never in his whole life up to that time had a new pair of shoes. But he had not one but two new pairs.”
Rickert turned 93 years old on St. Patrick’s Day with a party at the VFW Post, complete with corned beef and cabbage. He’s been a full time Havasu resident for four years, and he knew the town when it was just a dirt road.
After he returned from the military, he worked as a foreman and pipeline crew leader for the Southern Gas Company, working from Needles, California to Palmdale.
“If I hadn’t been in the military, I never would have been a foreman in the gas company,” Rickert said. “Those pipeliners would have ate me alive.”
Rickert has also been spending his time as a civilian logging thousands of hours as a volunteer at Veterans Affairs hospitals in California.
He was also an expert with a rifle.
“For years, I hunted elk and deer,” Rickert said. “I was a meat hunter, I wasn’t a horn hunter. I was feeding a family. I went up to Canada, I hunted in Utah, Idaho, Oregon, Northern California, all over. My hobby was competitive rifle shooting. I was the highman in my company… I shot on Army rifle teams. And then after that, I continued doing it as a civilian and I shot for many years.
He also helped teach a Cal Tech graduate who “didn’t know one end of a rifle from the other” to shoot competitively. The young man called Rickert recently to tell him he made distinguished at Camp Perry — the highest honor for competitive shooting.
Rickert also continued to stay close with his military buddies and the 24th division. He met Gene Spicer, another Havasu veteran who also served in the 24th, at a memorial dedication ceremony in Hawaii at the Punch Bowl. They had met before, but they became good friends on that trip, Spicer said. You can read Spicer’s story in the next weekly veteran feature.
Rickert’s granddaughter designed the memorial, which features the taro leaf insignia and is the “best looking one on the whole walk,” Rickert proudly claims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.