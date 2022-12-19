• 1874, after two trials, J.T. Holmes was convicted of the killing of Milton B. Duffield, former U.S. Marshal, in a quarrel over a mining claim. Holmes was sentenced to three years in prison.
• 1909, two trainmen were killed and 40 passengers injured when the Southern Pacific jumped the tracks near Benson.
• In 1917, the governor offered a $250 reward for the arsonist who set fires which destroyed hay fields in the Salt River Valley and attempted twice to burn the new Phoenix YMCA building.
• 1929, a fire of undetermined origin partially disrupted the water supply and destroyed two buildings in the business district of Chloride, causing $40,000 damage.
