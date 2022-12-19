• 1888, work was begun on a bridge across the Colorado River at Needles.
• 1925, 1,200 boxes of dynamite exploded at the Verde copper mine.
• 1929: The town of Miami found it would need heavier manhole covers when the Road Department’s electric magnet was put to work picking up nails and metal scraps from the city’s streets. The machine picked up all the manhole covers along its route.
