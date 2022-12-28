1881: Marshall Virgil Earp of Tombstone was shot in the back and crippled for life.
1903: A fire started in the furnace room of the Arizona State Capitol. Because of the distance of the building from the nearest fire hydrant, nearly an hour elapsed before firefighters were able to turn their hoses on the blaze. The only loss was two and a half cords of cedar firewood.
