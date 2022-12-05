1873: A Telegraph Ball was held in Tucson to celebrate completion of the first military telegraph to the town.
1905: There was great public indignation when President Theodore Roosevelt’s message to Congress recommended joint statehood for New Mexico and Arizona. Towns over the Territory held mass protest meetings.
1907: Henry C. Hooker, pioneer Arizona rancher who established the Sierra Bonita Ranch, died.
1923: he first 200 cases of the new crop of grapefruit from the Salt River Valley were sold in England.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.