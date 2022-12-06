1913: The U.S. District Court awarded the 100,000 remaining acres of the Baca Float grant in southern Arizona to the heirs of the original grant.
1921: Yuma’s business section was gutted by a $250,000 fire.
2012: Arizona’s first legal medical marijuana dispensary opens in Glendale, two years after voters approved the use of the drug to treat certain health problems such as chronic pain and cancer.
