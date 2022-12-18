1924: Elaborate plans for a spectacular drive of 5,000 Kaibab deer across the Colorado River to new grazing lands were frustrated when the animals stampeded in a blinding snowstorm and disappeared.
1929: Seven prisoners escaped from the Maricopa County Jail by crawling through a small opening they had sawed.
1933: The building and plant of the Arizona Daily Star in Tucson were totally destroyed by fire. The Star continued to publish at the Tucson Citizen plant.
