Deconstructing the BLT

Shopping tip: If you spy a lumpy bag of bacon ends in the market, buy it.
Bacon ends are key to this salad, which essentially takes a classic BLT (bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich) and tosses it into a big salad bowl as a deconstructed version of itself. It’s not a vegetarian’s dream, admittedly, but for bacon lovers, it’s heavenly.
You can find bacon ends in vacuum-packed pouches in the deli and meat departments of your market.
At first glance, the contents of the hefty packages, jammed with irregular hunks of bacon, are unidentifiable.
They are not the neatly fanned bacon slices with which you are familiar. Bacon ends are just that — the hunks and ends of the meat that are trimmed and (gasp) discarded during production of those neatly arranged bacon strips.
I am here to tell you that the chunks are revelatory. They are thick and meaty, with lots of pointy edges that will crisp to perfection when cooked.
BLT Salad With Crispy Bacon Ends and Avocado
Active time: 25 minutes
Total time: 50 minutes
Yield: Serves 4 to 6
Ingredients:
1 to 1 1/2 pounds bacon ends
2 cups coarsely torn bite-size pieces of country or sourdough bread
Dressing:
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 garlic clove, minced
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
Salad:
1 large head red leaf lettuce, leaves washed and torn into bite-size pieces
2 cups arugula
4 small tomatoes, in wedges
1 large Hass avocado, diced
1/2 small red onion
Directions: Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Arrange a rack over a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment. Trim any excess fat from the bacon ends. Cut the large pieces into bite-size chunks. Arrange the bacon on the rack. Transfer to the oven and roast until the bacon fat is rendered and the ends are crispy golden, about 25 minutes. Transfer the ends to a plate.
Brush the bread with some of the rendered fat in the baking pan, then discard parchment with the remaining fat. Spread the bread on the rack. Return the baking sheet and rack to the oven and toast the bread until golden and crisp, 12 to 14 minutes.
Make the dressing: Whisk the vinegar, lemon juice, Dijon, garlic, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Add the oil in a steady stream, whisking constantly to emulsify.
Place the salad ingredients in a large bowl. Add the bacon, half of the croutons and dressing to your taste and toss to combine. Garnish with the remaining croutons and serve with the remaining dressing.
