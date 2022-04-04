By Dee Roberts
Special to
Today’s News-Herald
My husband pulled up to the 1-40 Needles checkpoint, clicked off the radio in the middle of “Stairway to Heaven”, and opened the window.
“Where are you coming from?” the agent asked. “No fruits, plants or vegetables.” Danny replied as the agent waived us on.
Baffled, I asked, “Why the weird answer?” He shrugged, “Nothing weird about it. It’s an agricultural checkpoint. I’m not towing a boat, so I know he is trying to reduce the infestation of the Medfly.”
“Medflies?” I thought to myself, “How does asking where I’m coming from keep medflies away?”
I didn’t ask though. Danny, who after we left New Jersey back in 1984, worked for the State of California before retiring in 2010, would go into a dissertation about the reproductive patterns of medflies, how they impact the ecosystem, which pesticide has what half-life and even storm water drains or worse yet, explain all the government agencies tasked with managing medfly migration.
All I wanted to know was if other people answer the question of “Where are you coming from?” the way I do; with the prior geographical location of my car. Road trips with Danny are chock full of exciting little tidbits of highway trivia, ranging from the meaning of every HAZMAT sticker on trucks, to the dangers of improperly spaced reflective lane line dots. It’s like a twisted version of “I spy with my little eye” except I never spy anything other than an occasional “sleeping” Jackalope. But this one was interesting to me. How could “No fruits, plants or vegetables” be an acceptable response to “Where are you coming from?”?
“So, if I got to the checkpoint and said, “I just left my gynecologist’s office,” I asked, “would the agent waive me on through?” Danny rolled his eyes, “Probably, because they’d think you were touched in the head, although they do have the right to search your vehicle, so before trying it, you might want to plan for some extra time.” “Let me get this straight,” I said, “if the State of California asks, “Where are you coming from?” instead of “Do you have any plants, fruits, or vegetables on board?”, they can detain me and search my car?” He smiled, “You just can’t resist a good argument, can you?” I laughed, and turned the radio back on, “What can I tell ya, you can take the girl out of Jersey, but you can’t take the Jersey out of the girl.”
(1) comment
The agricultural check point is a joke and waste of money. To stop every passenger vehicle is senseless. Also a lot of the time they wave you through without even asking any questions. They need to rethink and reconfigure the check point.
My answer, before even asked, HAVASU!
And I am on my way with a wave and a smile.
