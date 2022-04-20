Exhaust fans in the bathroom are there to help dehumidify the air while and after you’ve taken a steamy shower. But when you exit the bathroom and turn off the light, don’t turn off the exhaust fan quite yet. For a bathroom to properly be dehumidified, you need to leave the exhaust fan on for at least 20 minutes. This is the recommended amount of time to remove the excess moisture and help prevent mold and mildew buildup in the bathroom. By having it on only while you shower, you are doing very little to prevent mold growth.

