A new company called Helpsy is aiming to radically change the way we recycle our old clothes. Nearly 85% of old clothing ends up in landfills, which accounts for around 100 pounds per person, per year. Helpsy says when you donate clothes, you should donate the old and dirty items (think old socks and ripped T-shirts) with the lightly used ones. That way, textiles that can’t be resold can be recycled (which costs more) and items that can be resold (sneakers, jeans and items with tags still on) make the whole textile recycling process worth a recycler’s effort.

