Microplastics are everywhere, unfortunately, and it’s important to do our part to reduce plastic usage and keep plastic waste out of our waterways, for the health of our environment and ourselves. One way to reduce your exposure to microplastics is to avoid sea salt in your diet. A study in Spain tested 21 brands of sea salt, and all of them tested positive for microplastics. It makes sense: Sea salt is derived from seawater. To avoid microplastics in your salt, look for table salt, which is mined.
