If there’s a tree in your yard you are thinking of cutting down, it might be best to wait until fall. In the spring and summer months, trees are habitats for small mammals, birds and other animals. They build nests and burrow inside the trees, and they could be harmed if the tree is removed. If you must take down a tree, be sure to do a thorough inspection to ensure it’s free of any wildlife. The same goes for bushes; animals may be nesting inside.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.