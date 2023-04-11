During the warmer months, many of us wear insect repellents to help keep mosquitoes and other biting insects at bay when we’re outdoors. If you use a repellent, avoid products that contain the chemical “permethrin.” The reason is simple: This chemical is an insecticide, but it also can hurt aquatic wildlife. If you’re spending time near bodies of water or rinsing off where runoff goes into drainage, this chemical can do serious damage to our natural ecosystems. Opt for biodegradable and all-natural repellents when spending time outdoors.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.