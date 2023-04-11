During the warmer months, many of us wear insect repellents to help keep mosquitoes and other biting insects at bay when we’re outdoors. If you use a repellent, avoid products that contain the chemical “permethrin.” The reason is simple: This chemical is an insecticide, but it also can hurt aquatic wildlife. If you’re spending time near bodies of water or rinsing off where runoff goes into drainage, this chemical can do serious damage to our natural ecosystems. Opt for biodegradable and all-natural repellents when spending time outdoors.
Talkabout
Articles
- As water level falls, Lake Mead’s mysteries are slowly being solved
- Details emerge in accident that killed owner of Ken's Pizza
- Mohave County OKs sale of land to Havasu
- Havasu Restaurateur plans food truck court on Swanson Avenue
- Ken Bonsang, owner of Ken's Pizza in Havasu, dies in motorcycle accident
Gallery
Videos
Commented
- 66 percent arrested during the weekend were Californians (379)
- Thousands participate in pro-Trump boat parade in Lake Havasu City (266)
- Face masks required in Havasu starting Friday (242)
- Local illegal immigrant arrests spike, while border migration declines (203)
- City to mull leave for Kaffenberger (200)
- Police shoot man at local motel (180)
- Cracks beginning to emerge from some in President Trump’s base in Mohave County (167)
- Trump supporters to gather on Lake Havasu Saturday (160)
- MotoCop takes to the streets of Havasu (154)
- ONLINE EXTRA: Havasu teen dies after struck by car (146)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.