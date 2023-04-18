Before you reach for chemical drain cleaners to pour down your kitchen sink, try using a regular old plunger. The force of the plunger can sometimes be enough to unclog what’s blocking the pipe, including vegetable peels, solidified oils or leftover food. The key is to make sure the other holes in the kitchen sink are plugged with old rags to ensure the force of the plunger works directly on the clogged hole. Just turn on the water, cover the hole with the plunger and push away.

