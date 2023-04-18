Before you reach for chemical drain cleaners to pour down your kitchen sink, try using a regular old plunger. The force of the plunger can sometimes be enough to unclog what’s blocking the pipe, including vegetable peels, solidified oils or leftover food. The key is to make sure the other holes in the kitchen sink are plugged with old rags to ensure the force of the plunger works directly on the clogged hole. Just turn on the water, cover the hole with the plunger and push away.
Talkabout
Articles
- Lake Havasu Boat Show continues to shine after 32 years
- First Havasu Riviera homes completed
- New owners for Desert Storm: Havasu business owners lead power boating event into its 25th year
- Havasu student, 10, faces life-threatening illness as Telesis Prep lends its support
- Havasu man sentenced for constructing, detonating explosives
Gallery
Videos
Commented
- 66 percent arrested during the weekend were Californians (379)
- Thousands participate in pro-Trump boat parade in Lake Havasu City (266)
- Face masks required in Havasu starting Friday (242)
- Local illegal immigrant arrests spike, while border migration declines (203)
- City to mull leave for Kaffenberger (200)
- Police shoot man at local motel (180)
- Cracks beginning to emerge from some in President Trump’s base in Mohave County (167)
- Trump supporters to gather on Lake Havasu Saturday (160)
- MotoCop takes to the streets of Havasu (154)
- ONLINE EXTRA: Havasu teen dies after struck by car (146)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.