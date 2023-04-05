Make this a habit before you go to sleep at night: Run your dishwasher. During the day and into the early evening, the power grid in your community can be strained and overworked (especially during the hot summer months). Running your dishwasher at night can help lessen the strain and save money on your electric bill, too. Just be sure to always run a full dishwasher and opt for environmentally friendly cleaning agents to get your dishes sparkling clean.

