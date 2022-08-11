Toothpaste is designed to not only keep your teeth polished and clean, but to also leave your breath minty fresh. The ingredients in toothpaste lend themselves to myriad other uses beyond just brushing. The next time your hands are smelly from cutting onions or garlic, wash them with a squeeze of toothpaste. Add water, rub furiously and rinse off with soap. The paste will neutralize the odors and leave your hands smelling fresh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.