Not all canned tuna is the same. Most national brands of tuna use the trawl, pure seine or longline fishing methods, which are designed to get the maximum catch in the shortest time. The problem? Rather than just harvesting tuna, these methods also attract a significant amount of “bycatch” that includes aquatic species like turtles, dolphins, stingrays and sharks. If you love tuna and want to do the right thing, look for tuna brands that use pole fishing. This is the method done for centuries with literally a fishing pole, bait and fishing line to catch just one fish at a time.

