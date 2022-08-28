According to The New York Times, nearly 1.5 billion pounds of shrimp are consumed every year in the United States. To meet this demand, most shrimp is farm-raised in aquaculture farms. So why should you avoid farm-raised shrimp? While there are good farms that are properly run, there are others that pollute and have questionable practices, and unfortunately, it’s nearly impossible to know which kind of farm your shrimp came from. Try wild-caught shrimp instead; it tastes better, is nutritionally superior and can be traced.

