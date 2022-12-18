Instead of investing in a humidifier to help combat dry air in your home, all you need is a bowl of water. Placing a bowl of water in a dry room will be slower than a humidifier, but it does add moisture to the air. To amplify the effects of the water, place the bowl near heating vents or even near a window that gets sunlight; the warmth will help the water evaporate more quickly. And shallow bowls are better than deep, since more surface water has contact with air (making a Pyrex baking dish a good option).

