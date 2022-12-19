If you’re shopping for gifts in stores during the holiday season, one thing you can do to reduce waste is bring your own reusable bags. In the past, retailers often discouraged customers from bringing in their own bags due to the potential for theft. But times have changed, and almost every retailer now accepts and even encourages the use of reusable bags. Not only are they a convenient way for you to consolidate items and carry them throughout the store with ease, but you’ll also help cut back on waste.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.