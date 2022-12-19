If you’re shopping for gifts in stores during the holiday season, one thing you can do to reduce waste is bring your own reusable bags. In the past, retailers often discouraged customers from bringing in their own bags due to the potential for theft. But times have changed, and almost every retailer now accepts and even encourages the use of reusable bags. Not only are they a convenient way for you to consolidate items and carry them throughout the store with ease, but you’ll also help cut back on waste.
