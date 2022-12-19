It’s unfortunate when a large tree on your property dies, but you don’t need to knock it down right away. Trees that are in the early stages of decay offer a real benefit to wildlife. Bats -- which eat thousands of insects in a single night -- love to roost in dying trees. Leaving a dying tree up for a year or two when it isn’t an immediate hazard can give bats the perfect habitat and keep the insects in your yard in check, too.

