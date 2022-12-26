It’s a popular question worth revisiting: Is gift wrap recyclable? The answer is yes and no: It all depends on the type of wrapping paper you have. If the gift wrap feels like regular paper, has a matte or glossy finish and just has a printed pattern on the paper, it is recyclable with regular paper. If it’s a fancier paper that’s textured or glittery, or has foil or anything that is clearly mixed into the paper to embellish it, it’s not recyclable. To prep gift wrap for recycling, be sure to remove excess tape, and never add bows or ribbons to the recycling bin.
