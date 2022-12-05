To help with cleanup and extend the life of your bakeware, consider silicone liners. Silicone bakeware and liners that go on top of existing metal bakeware are naturally nonstick, and they’re safe -- they do not leach any harmful chemicals into your food when you use them. They are a breeze to clean, and they also allow you to bake, roast and microwave food without the need for extra oil or grease. While silicone is not recyclable or biodegradable, it is highly durable and is considered ocean-friendly, too.

