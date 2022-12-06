While air conditioners, furnaces, kitchen appliances and water heaters make up the bulk of electricity usage in your home, your entertainment devices account for about 4% of the total energy used. This consumption is easy to reduce simply by making sure the devices are totally powered off when not in use. This includes televisions, cable boxes, Wi-Fi routers and video game consoles. To avoid wasting energy, unplug items whenever you’re not using them, and turn down the brightness on anything with a monitor.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.